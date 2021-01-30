UN Security Council Calls for Immediate Withdrawal of All Mercenaries from Libya

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) called on all Libyan and international parties to respect the ceasefire agreement and the arms embargo, as stipulated by the Council’s relevant resolutions.

The president of the UNSC, Tunisian Ambassador Tariq Al Adab, whose country is chairing the Security Council this month, made the remarks after a closed consultation session held by the Security Council on Libya.

The Tunisian ambassador called on Security Council members present at the closed consultation session to withdraw all foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya without delay and urged the implementation of confidence-building measures in accordance with the ceasefire agreement of 23 October 2021, the outcome of the Berlin conference and the relevant UNSC resolutions.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres also added his voice, calling on the thousands of foreign fighters and mercenaries to leave Libya immediately leave Libya. He said: “It’s essential that all foreign troops and all foreign mercenaries move first to Benghazi and to Tripoli and, from there, move back and leave the Libyans alone, because the Libyans have already proven that, left alone, they are able to address their problems,” he said.

Russia: All Parties Must Show Restraint and Honour their Pledges to Resolve Libya Crisis

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Libyans had a real chance for peace for the first time since the devastating Western aggression against their country, and whose tenth anniversary is this year.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, said in a speech on Thursday at the UN Security Council, that Russia has always called for a settlement of the Libyan crisis through political and diplomatic means.

He added, “We are convinced that all international parties who have an impact over the various Libyan forces should urge them to deal constructively with the aim of finding solutions to the existing problems. Nebenzya called on all Libyan parties to show restraint and honour their pledges to resolve the crisis in the country.

