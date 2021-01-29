Bolivia: The Only Way Forward is to Deepen the Revolutionary Process

Eduardo Paz Rada

Within the context of an economic and health crisis, the Bolivian government of MAS, headed by Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca, which took office last November 8, faces the challenge of deepening the nationalist and anti-imperialist process of the years 2006-2019, which was halted for a year by the coup d’état, in a scenario of uncertainty regarding the full implementation of the Patriotic Agenda 2025 established during the last government of Evo Morales Ayma at a moment of crisis in the international order.

The social, economic, cultural and political transformations occurred during the MAS administrations allowed Bolivia to recover its natural resources and strategic companies, initiate a process of industrialization, implement a participative democracy of the popular movements and of all the regions of the country, redistribute wealth by drastically reducing poverty and extreme poverty and develop sovereign policies in the face of the pressures of North American imperialism, also expressed in the active participation in the Latin American and Caribbean integration projects.

The Bicentennial Patriotic Agenda 2025 establishes the achievement of solid results, related to the United Nations Millennium Goals, such as the eradication of extreme poverty, universalization of basic services, health and education, as well as financial, productive and food sovereignty based on industrialization and the strengthening of the internal market and the National State.

The de facto government, a product of the coup d’état of November 2019, dismantled much of the progress achieved by paralyzing the urea and fertilizer industrial plant and the lithium industrialization project of the Salar de Uyuni, reducing the activities of state hydrocarbon, telecommunications, energy and air transport companies and favoring free agro-industrial exports and handing over land to large landowners in the east. Added to this are the acts of corruption in healthcare purchases to combat the pandemic, the purchases of military equipment to repress the people and in public works.

The struggle for the recovery of democracy in Bolivia was the work and action of the popular sectors of peasants, workers, indigenous people, women and urban marginalized, organized in the Central Obrera Bolivia (COB), the Unity Pact (PU) and the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and massively mobilized in August 2020 to impose the definitive date of elections and determine the expulsion of the de facto government headed by Jeanine Añez. In the October elections, MAS candidates won with 55% of votes.

The tasks are not easy and, although the government has given important and quick answers to the immediate aspects related to confront the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and to reactivate the economic activities and the internal market with the provision of economic bonds, soft loans and longer terms to debtors, it will have to undertake strategic actions to deepen the process of national liberation facing the virulent opposition of the mass media, the banking and financial powers and the oligarchy and imperialism that are still lying in wait.

Eduardo Paz Rada is a Bolivian sociologist and professor at UMSA. He writes for publications in Bolivia and Latin America.

Translation by Internationalist 360°