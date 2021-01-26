The Power of the People, Communal Cities and the Dynamization of the PSUV: Central Strategic Tasks



Analysis of La Corriente

We accompany and support the set of political and ideological initiatives that President Nicolás Maduro has been proposing, to the extent that all of them imply key aspects for the revival and deepening of the Bolivarian revolution. The fight against corruption, the deepening of revolutionary democracy with the promotion of communal cities and the search for “new methods for the party to assume a more critical, dynamic and active role”, make up three key axes to advance in a revitalizing and dynamizing strategic line of the political revolution. Let us look at them one by one.

The communal cities are an important step to advance in the historical objective of building a democratic society and in the transformation of the oligarchic State into a State based on the power of the people, with multiple and diverse forms of participation and direct exercise of power. However, we believe that the construction of these communal cities must start from certain bases, from concrete realities, not from paper, not from statistics that often do not correspond to reality.

Communal cities should not be decreed, nor imposed by bureaucratic instances, which does not mean that the State and the government should not play a central role in their conformation. What we want to say is that it is necessary to go through a previous process of re-promoting and strengthening the communal councils and communes, pillars on which the communal cities will be supported. Those of us who are involved in grassroots work know that, except for some referential experiences, their levels of organization, participation and empowerment are not adequate enough to suddenly propose higher levels of aggregation. It is not enough to achieve these optimum levels by adjusting them and reelecting spokespersons, which is an administrative response; it is a matter of building and executing an integral reimpulse plan that solidifies these first two levels of organization in order to move on to more complex levels of aggregation of communal power. Otherwise, we run the risk of ending up with 200 communal cities as stated in the goal, but on paper, appropriated by cenacles of “spokesmen” in many cases imposed for the sole purpose of controlling the resources to be allocated to these communal cities.

The communal cities must start from a territorial diagnosis to evaluate their political, organizational and geographic viability. Where conditions exist to move forward, this should be done, but in those territories where they do not exist, it is necessary to consider plans aimed at creating these conditions. It is better to build model or referential experiences that can show the viability of this form of empowerment in a first phase, than to decree them in a flat and automatic way.

To move towards a more critical, dynamic and active PSUV, as the President proposes, is not only correct but a strategic task to be able to lead the revolutionary process towards the updating and revitalization needed for the construction of the democratic, ethical and humanist society proposed as a historical objective by the Bolivarian revolution, that is, an inclusive society, of collective welfare and egalitarian. It is about advancing towards the party of Chávez, a party that is an instrument of transformations, that understands the current character of the dispute, not only against imperialism but also the dispute of meanings, of emotions, the ethical battle, in short, the hegemonic battle.

It is urgent to overcome the logic of party-correaje, of clientelism, of assistentialism, so that the duality party/government becomes a transforming synergy, in powerful instruments for overcoming the crisis we are suffering. This will only happen if there is a deep process of renewal, of formation of ethical and democratic leaderships, and of creation and application of internal mechanisms for this purpose.

If we advance in the deepening of popular power, in the active role of the people in our democracy, if we renew the party to make it more critical, more active in the truly transforming tasks (without ceasing to be an effective electoral instrument, obviously), to turn it into a more dynamic party as proposed, we can then be in better conditions to fight against corruption, against the ethical deviations that do so much damage to the country and, above all, to the possibility of achieving economic recovery, even if we can agree that the main cause is the criminal and illegal commercial and financial blockade.

With the power of the people, with an ethical and democratic party, we would have two powerful forces to defeat corruption, foreign aggression and to radically revitalize the Bolivarian revolution within the framework of Chávez’s perspectives.

For these reasons we believe from La Corriente that these initiatives proposed by President Maduro must be accompanied with enthusiasm and determination by all the Chavista forces. The Bolivar and Zamora Revolutionary Current is present, and from now on directs all its efforts, its will, the time and energy of its militancy to the achievement of these strategic tasks.

Let us go then, with the deepening of the power of the people and of revolutionary democracy, with the revitalization and dynamization of the Psuv, to fight the battle against corruption, against ethical deviations, for the political revolution, for the economic recovery and for the defeat of the blockade!

National Coordination of the Revolutionary Current Bolivar and Zamora