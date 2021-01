Protesters gather regularly in cities around the country to demand that Haitian President Jovenel Moise step down by February 7. “Jovenel has been ruling by decree” in the absence of a legally constituted national legislature, said Daoud Andre, an organizer with the Brooklyn, New York-based Committee to Mobilize Against Dictatorship in Haiti. The United States and its allies continue to support Moise, because “he does their bidding.”