Cuba’s Nasalferon Protects against COVID-19

As early as April 24, 2020, information that nebulized interferon prevented COVID-19 infection and also produced better outcomes if administered early in COVID-19 infection was known and available in the U.S.

According to Prensa Latina, as of Jan. 7, 2021, Nasalferon interferon nose drops are being administered to international travelers arriving in Havana and the Cuban families that plan to receive them. International flights from the U.S. resumed in mid-November, causing a sharp spike in COVID-19 infections.

The Nasalferon drops add to the protocol of a PCR test at the airport, and five days quarantine after arrival plus a negative PCR test, before international visitors depart for Cuban destinations.

The Saving Lives Campaign initiated by the U.S.-based National Network on Cuba and the Canadian Network on Cuba advocates and organizes for opening medical and scientific collaboration with Cuba. It was formed to respond to the staggering number of pandemic deaths, publishing reliable information and documents.

A document by Cuba’s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, “Potential Effect of Interferon and Treatment Recommendations Against COVID-19,” describes in detail the use and effectiveness of nasal interferon. It is available for download at the National Network on Cuba website.

An early report from China shows these results: “Among the 2,944 subjects in our study, 2,415 were included in the low-risk group, including 997 doctors and 1,418 nurses with average ages of 37.38 and 33.56 years, respectively; 529 were included in the high-risk group, including 122 doctors and 407 nurses with average ages of 35.24 and 32.16 years, respectively.

“The 28-day incidence of COVID-19 was zero in both the high and low-risk groups. The 28-day incidence of new-onset clinical symptoms with negative images for pneumonia was also zero in both the high and low-risk groups. As control, a total of 2,035 medical personnel with confirmed COVID-19 from the same area (Hubei Province) was observed between Jan. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020. No serious adverse events were observed in our trial during the intervention period.”

The unilateral U.S. economic war against Cuba known as the blockade or embargo ruptures mutually beneficial collaboration and exchange between the U.S. and Cuba. Additionally, the racist demonization of China obscured the positive outcome reports by that country’s medical experts.

On March 24, 2020, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine researchers registered these preliminary results with ClinicalTrials.gov, making it known to U.S. researchers.

We continue to ask: Why has this not been tried in the U.S.? More than 3,000 health care workers have died from COVID-19. The U.S. death toll is nearing half a million people. More than 1 in every 1,000 residents of the U.S. has died. Could it have been prevented?

It isn’t too late.

For more information about the Saving Lives Campaign, write to SavingLives [at] US-CubaNormalization.org or this writer at Cheryl [at] NNOC.info.