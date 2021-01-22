Dismantling Brazil: Bolsonaro’s Neoliberal Agenda

In Brazil, Bolsonaro is gutting social and workers’ rights with his neoliberal policies that are backing big business. The far-right president has done it with the help of powerful allies, including the United States. The ones who are left behind because of these policies are the residents of Brazil’s poorest communities.

redfish looks at the changes caused by the rise of Bolsonaro through the eyes of the people most affected by it and those who are fighting back.

“I have a lot of energy to fight. And I’ll fight because democracy is necessary.”

We spoke with former left-wing Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva about the Brazilian situation under Bolsonaro and the US role behind it.