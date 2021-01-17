The Internationalist: Long Live Lumumba!

On the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Patrice Lumumba (1925-1961), PI Council member Vijay Prashad will lead a wide-ranging discussion about the legacy of the Congolese pan-Africanist — and the impact of his assassination on the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa, and struggles for national liberation everywhere.

Speakers:

– Kambale Musavuli (Centre for Research on the Democratic Republic of the Congo).

– Nanjala Nyabola (Progressive International, Kenya).

– Nnimmo Bassey (Progressive International, Nigeria).

– Vashna Jagarnath, (Pan-Africa Today).

– Marie-Claire Faray (Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom).

– Kwesi Pratt (Socialist Forum of Ghana).

Sponsors:

– African Risings

– Asamblea Internacional de los Pueblos

– Centre Culturel Andrée Blouin

– Centre for Research on the Democratic Republic of the Congo

– Friends of the Congo

– Pan-African Television

– People’s Dispatch

– Progressive International

– Socialist Forum of Ghana

– Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research