The Internationalist: Long Live Lumumba!

On the 60th anniversary of the assassination of Patrice Lumumba (1925-1961), PI Council member Vijay Prashad will lead a wide-ranging discussion about the legacy of the Congolese pan-Africanist — and the impact of his assassination on the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa, and struggles for national liberation everywhere.
Speakers:
– Kambale Musavuli (Centre for Research on the Democratic Republic of the Congo).
– Nanjala Nyabola (Progressive International, Kenya).
– Nnimmo Bassey (Progressive International, Nigeria).
– Vashna Jagarnath, (Pan-Africa Today).
– Marie-Claire Faray (Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom).
– Kwesi Pratt (Socialist Forum of Ghana).
Sponsors:
– African Risings
– Asamblea Internacional de los Pueblos
– Centre Culturel Andrée Blouin
– Centre for Research on the Democratic Republic of the Congo
– Friends of the Congo
– Pan-African Television
– People’s Dispatch
– Progressive International
– Socialist Forum of Ghana
– Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research