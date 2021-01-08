New Decree Promises More Violence for Colombian Protestors

Soren Nerys

This past Tuesday on January 5th, the Colombian government issued Decree 003, which outlines the protocol for the use of force by the national police in the context of protests. The decree covers the protection of the right of Colombian citizens to peacefully protest, as well as the use and verification of legitimate force on the part of the state.

However, a variety of human rights organizations, both nationally and internationally, have expressed concern over many points in the decree, stating that it is a further attack on protestors’ rights and justifies violent police responses. This decree comes just months after the protests against police violence that occurred this past September, during which 13 young people were murdered by the police.

A section of the decree, Article 21, has particularly sparked concerns. It states that organizations will be required to inform the mayorship of the time, date and place of any planned protest, as well as the entire route if applicable. Furthermore, the decree states that the national police will continue to use less-lethal munitions, and that whether they are deployed depends fully on the judgement of the police and whether the demonstration is within the parameters of what the state defines as proper protest. Anyone who is seen acting outside of these guidelines will be attacked by the police, and the decree fully justifies and reinforces their violent actions.

Prior to this decree, the mayorship of Bogotá had made a half-hearted attempt at police reform, stating that ESMAD (the Colombian riot police) would not be utilized in any further protests after the police killings in September, and that all police would be unarmed.

This promise lasted for only one protest in the capital. Judging by this new decree, the national police will return to business as usual, stirring fears that the violence will only increase from their end. According to La Campaña Defender la Libertad, 32 people were killed by police during protests between March 18th and June 30th of this past year.