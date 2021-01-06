Bolivia: “It’s Time to Unite, to Develop Joint Initiatives and Expand, in Absolutely Practical Terms”

Rogelio Mayta, Bolivian Chancellor

The recent return of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) to power in Bolivia has been an encouragement to progressive and leftist forces in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Without a doubt, one of the pillars of the Process of Change experienced in the Andean-Amazon country was its agenda for Foreign Relations, becoming early on part of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), in addition to promoting other spaces of regional integration and founding the People’s Diplomacy. To talk about these issues, the world situation and the challenges for 2021, we met with Rogelio Mayta, the Bolivian Foreign Minister, who received Correo del Alba in his office, steps away from Plaza Murillo, in the city of La Paz.

How do you perceive and experience the health crisis, personally, in your family, and collectively? How has Covid-19 affected your community?

The Covid-19 has hit our population very hard, among our brothers and sisters, at all levels, but, as always, these evils ravage the poorest, which is why it has impacted heavily on illness, death and also greater poverty. But the people of the popular world here are survivors, we reinvent ourselves every day to continue standing, and that is what our people are doing now, and the government has the commitment to work for them, and together seek solutions to the multitude of problems that exist, to strive for better days for our economy, more possibilities for the people.

Unfortunately, the pandemic was used by the government of the coup leader Áñez to try to force us into our homes by means of the terror of the repressive apparatus, to continue political persecution as well as to prevent elections from taking place. Against all that our people have resisted, they managed to get the electoral process on track with peaceful resistance, in marches, blockades, and they have confronted Covid, in the absence of the State, largely through our ancestral knowledge.

It has been hard, probably more people have died than the official data records, we do not know, and it is something confusing, but many people have managed to save themselves through natural medicine, traditional medicine, something related to our geographical situation has accustomed us to confront respiratory problems and diseases, so we have an abundance of natural medicines. When the pandemic struck, our people resorted to that knowledge.

In the case of Cuban doctors, is it possible that they will return to Bolivia? Is there any agreement on the way?

At the moment there is nothing definite. I think that an important step is that we have started to restore our good relationship that the coup government of Áñez had tried to destroy; in fact, we are waiting for the arrival of the Cuban ambassador. We are in the process of accrediting an Ambassador there, and we will continue working, as we have always done, with the brotherly Cuban people, looking for the best alternatives for our relationship, and I am sure that this will be one of the issues that we will discuss there, although nothing is defined so far.

Is there a search for a Chinese, Russian or Cuban vaccine? Are there agreements to implement these medicines?

At this moment, the Ministry of Health is in charge of exploring all the possibilities. There are vaccines with different characteristics and prices which more or less will be accessible, since the issue is the real and concrete economic possibilities of our State.

The ministry in charge is prospecting on a large scale, but its clear objective is that when the vaccines come out, Bolivia should have access to them within a reasonable period of time.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro spoke about the ALBA vaccine, in order to distribute it in all the member States.

That is a possibility, I believe that for that purpose the regional integration initiatives are very valuable, it may be ALBA, but there is also work being done in the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that we are going to endeavour to take advantage of and that is precisely what is being explored.

What is the Government’s line of international relations?

The first thing that is clear to us is that we are in a moment of great change in the world, we have gone from a world in which there was an imperial hegemony to a multipolar one, we see this absolutely clearly. We also see that there is a technological bipolarity, which is going to have a great impact and, in the midst of this, we see that there are important emerging economies. In this context we are beginning to redefine, in strategic terms, our bilateral relations.

Just to give you an idea, in Washington we have a large residence as an Embassy, and the same in London, because they were the centers of power at the time, however, in other countries and strategic regions we have not had a presence, although we must aim for that, because we will adapt to this changing world. We are a country that is small demographically, but that has the intelligence to be able to establish the best possible relations and to safeguard the interests of its people.

President Luis Arce said to me that we are open to relationships with the entire international community, within the framework of mutual respect, sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs. We are building and advancing towards a strategic determination in that sense, we are betting on multilateralism, on regional integration processes, which is why I believe that it is crucial for Bolivia to participate in the Southern Common Market (Mercosur). On this point, the declarations of the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, have been important, as he has said that he will support our entry as a full member.

If Bolivians benefit from the Mercosur framework, we can improve our economy; this will be a huge challenge for business people and opens up a number of opportunities.

But there is also ALBA, with other brother nations. We believe that it is essential to revitalize it; we know that it has been attacked by the U.S. government. And there are other forums like Celac, which are transcendental from the Latin American perspective.

We understand that, as brother countries, in this world that is changing, with the enormous readjustments that are underway, it is essential that we be united, linked, and that the best way to safeguard our future are forums for practical brotherhood, not lyrical or demagogic, but concrete. This is fundamental, there are technological advances and we cannot ignore them, because we would be subjugated again, and not only in the economic framework, but also in the technological one. For example, we have to fight for our own space of aerospace sovereignty, we reached an agreement at Celac, a few days ago, to try to build a Latin American aerospace agency, sharing and articulating the knowledge, the potential of our institutions, and the fact is that, if we do not, we run the risk of being subjected by old or new powers with different discourses.

This is the moment to unite, to develop joint initiatives and to expand, in absolutely practical terms.

In which regions or countries do you intend to achieve this greater presence?

I believe that we must have a presence in the Asian sphere, because of their economic development and the influence they have acquired, we must go there to seek and maintain good relations and to try to establish economic ties that will result in better days for us.

We have just taken a leap forward in the area of technology and it is urgent that we seek a relationship aimed precisely at achieving technology transfer. If we do not aim clearly at that objective and make achievements in that sense, we run the risk of being left behind in the dizzying race that exists today; we may end up being slaves of the artificial intelligence of one of the political blocs; it is a complicated world.

Moreover, we are very concerned that the rapidly changing global landscape presents us with the need to safeguard world peace. The risks to humanity are less likely to be perceived within our countries, whereas there are other countries, particularly the United States, that seek to defend their hegemonic position at all costs.

In this sense, an arms race is beginning that is risky and dangerous even for the existence of humanity. Russia has missiles and hypersonic weapons; the Trump government has also tried to take steps in this direction; China is in the process of increasing its war potential. The U.S. game of provoking China with a trade war first and concrete actions later can lead to complicated situations for world peace.

Russia’s own defense doctrine, which states that when there is an attack against a partner, even if it is not nuclear, they can defensively respond with nuclear weapons, reflects the complicated and difficult world in which we live.

Add to that the fact that technological monsters want to subordinate us on the basis of artificial intelligence, namely, the large American technological enterprises possess absolutely all our information, they have us controlled and measured.

The problem is that the U.S. government’s approach, at a certain point, has succeeded in limiting the possibilities of generating technology and science linked to production. Even in the most successful case of the neoliberal model, as is Chile -its most dedicated student-, the model has failed to produce results and has been found to produce greater social inequality, and secondly, it has not developed technology either.

In fact, they don’t want to make technologies available to us, so we must look for them, build them, develop them. I am deeply disturbed by the words of Zbigniew Brzezinski, who said in the 1960s, referring to the United States, “We don’t want to have a Japan south of our border”. And it’s clear that when he said “south” he meant all of Latin America.

What is your analysis of current Latin America, considering actors such as the Lima Group – founded to attack the Venezuelan government -, the Pacific Alliance and Prosur which, although born with clear reactionary objectives, undoubtedly gravitate to the future of the region?

They are the blows of an empire that is falling. When Latin America tries to unite, when instances such as the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) are developed, these sovereign initiatives of our nations are torpedoed with formulas that bring the discourse of integration, but a subordinate integration, so that our countries sing and dance to the tune of the music they impose on us, something that these days is destined to fail.

Our peoples in Latin America have come from a centuries-long process of resistance that at this moment acquires a different dimension of consciousness, in relation to their capacities, and I believe that this is very important, so we have to view the future with hope, but with the awareness of the great challenges we have.

To the extent that the power of the United States perishes, as it is doing, these attempts are going to be diluted or fall; it is part of the risk of the moment we are experiencing, because, in historical terms, when powers fall they usually take refuge in war as a last resort to try to maintain their hegemony.

As a man who defends human rights, you must be happy because Bolivia has joined the United Nations Human Rights Council, what will be the role you will play in this space?

One is more than happy with the weight of this responsibility, because it is a space in which we believe we can contribute much, especially from our own national experience, in which we have managed to weather such complicated situations as the coup d’état of 2019. The predictions that indicated that Bolivia would end up in an uncontrolled convulsion were not fulfilled and we have advanced in a process in which we have managed to impose the popular will with respect to human rights.

Human rights are a debt that humanity has to itself, which is why we will make the necessary efforts to solve the concrete problems that we find and to establish guidelines that contribute to that objective, even though we understand that it is a complicated scenario.

Is People’s Diplomacy still on the agenda of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs?

Yes, we understand that the dialogue, first, in our Latin America, and second, with the whole world, has to be with the ordinary people.

How does this apply in practical terms?

There are scenarios in which our peoples can express their concerns, share their experiences and, at a certain point, challenge and establish their demands towards state structures.

What will relations with the United States be like?

President Luis Arce has categorically stated that Bolivia has the will to maintain relations with all countries, based on mutual respect, non-interference in their internal affairs, as we do not intervene in the sovereign destiny of any people.

We have advanced for years in trying to build a framework agreement that would precisely express the abovementioned; we hope that on January 20 the new government of the United States will take office and that we will be willing to talk there with the greatest amplitude, with reciprocal respect, we will never lower our heads, that is absolutely clear, but we can hold a dialogue that will eventually improve our relations.

How do you see yourself in the long term?

Right now I am in public office, we know these things are absolutely circumstantial, but I hope that in five years I can return to my normal life.

How do you see yourself in the medium term?

By defending causes, studying, writing, in the private sphere. I see myself more as an ordinary citizen.

In the international arena, you have emphasized the human right to access to water at the United Nations. Have you thought about making respect for women’s lives a fundamental right?

It deserves a global decision, one of the objectives of the international community, it is a very good idea.

Will there be any act of redress for Venezuela and Cuba, whose delegations were disrespectfully expelled by the coup leaders?

To be honest, I have been very active and I have not stopped to think about that, but I think it is important because it is unacceptable how they have proceeded. Let’s say that somehow they could have reached the result they wanted in a more civilized way, but they acted with ferocity and eagerness to injure.

portalalba.org