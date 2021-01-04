Venezuela: Challenges of the New National Assembly

Communiqué of the Legal Counsel of the National Assembly in view of the illegitimate decision of the Supreme Court of Justice – Presidency of Venezuela

Tomorrow, January 5, the new National Assembly will be formally installed, after the resounding electoral victory obtained by the Bolivarian forces on December 6, 2020. This is a very important event, since it means, nothing more and nothing less, that the functioning of one of the powers of the State, the Legislative Power, is restored, after it had been converted into a weapon of war against the country as part of the US plan of aggression. That in itself is an enormous victory for the country. However, the debate on the character of this new parliament, the debate on its physiognomy and on its role in overcoming the current situation of national crisis, is necessary.

In this sense, we propose that its attention and effort must be focused on the defense of Venezuela’s sovereignty and interests, the fight against corruption and the deepening of democracy, as we said in the electoral campaign: the new National Assembly must be patriotic, ethical and democratic. This must be developed along four concrete lines of action:

1) To be the spearhead of a broad and democratic national meeting that allows for the construction of the necessary consensus on how to overcome the country’s great problems: how to overcome the financial and commercial blockade, the main cause of the economic crisis, must be an absolute priority. To achieve this consensus, there must be a dialogue among the political, productive, social and cultural forces, which effectively includes the national majorities and is not limited only to the apparatus of the parties and organizations. This dialogue should outline a great national patriotic front as a space for the unity of the country in the face of external aggression, and should formulate an anti-blockade economic policy that accounts for the contributions of all national economic and social sectors.

2) Give legislative priority to all actions aimed at economic recovery, underpinning government decisions that require approval, as well as campaigning before the world on the criminal impact of sanctions against Venezuela. Just as the outgoing deputies have done to promote the blockade and the aggression, the deputies of this patriotic National Assembly must be spokesmen and spokeswomen, denouncers, of the serious consequences of this aggression.

3) To advance a campaign and promote actions and processes against ethical deviations in politics. The new National Assembly should be the vanguard of the fight against corruption.

4) To make a deep effort to broaden revolutionary democracy through initiatives such as the Law of the Communal Cities, the regulation of the Laws of Popular Power. The new National Assembly must be characterized by promoting and opening all possible spaces for participation and parliamentarism with the people, in order to advance in the construction of a society that is more and more democratic, pluralistic, participatory and just.

The new National Assembly is the result of national unity to resist aggression, it is the result of the loyalty and capacity of resistance of our people, it is the result of the political will to defend Venezuela and the Bolivarian revolution, which continues to be the political project that guarantees the country’s majorities a real horizon of justice, equality, prosperity and full liberties. That is the scope of the challenges we face.

Coordinación Nacional Corriente Revolucionaria Bolívar y Zamora