The Anti-Imperialist Struggle of General Suleimani: One Year After the Assassination Ordered by the U.S.

It is one year since the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, the leader and military strategist who defeated terrorism sponsored and created by the hegemonic power. It was that same power that assassinated the commander of the Quds Force of the Corps of Islamic Revolutionary Guards (CGRI) of Iran.

Since the beginning of humanity, man’s selfishness has been his Achilles’ heel; the rule of the strongest was cemented for the domination of the original communities; brutality and violence were the mechanisms by which men imposed their decision on others. This reality has not changed much today, since the clubs and violence used in the past have now been replaced by new weapons to subdue societies and communities.

This brutal and crushing force has been corporatized in the major countries that believe themselves to be owners and guardians of the world and that for such a situation they have amassed an infinite number of weapons with the same purpose as before but today, even worse, to subdue the free peoples of the world.

The Middle East, since the second half of the 20th century has become the breeding ground of independence movements, for example Egypt achieved its freedom from England, Algeria and Syria from France, Libya from Italy.

Many Arab countries, in spite of having achieved self-determination, have become geopolitically alienated from the colonizing powers, as is the case with Saudi Arabia, the caliphates and emirates with the US-Israel and its European allies, while today shameful agreements are being made with those countries that humiliated their brothers, like Palestine, Iraq, or Syria, by giving up airspace or territory to install US bases, coordinated with the Zionist entity, to continue bombing Yemen, Syria, Iraq or Palestine.

In 1979 the Islamic revolution triumphed in Iran, a new paradigm had been born to bury the monarchical dictatorship of more than 2500 years of Reza Pahlavi, the “Shah”.

In the midst of this scenario, a man born from the very heart of the people emerged, a man who immediately enlisted in the ranks of the guardians of the Islamic Revolution. From that moment on, Qasem Suleimani became the most important figure after the Leader of the Revolution not only in one country but in the entire region and the world.

The major attacks, wars and humiliations were and are not only against Iran but also against its neighbors, where radical Islamist groups under different names; Al Qaeda, Daesh, Isis etc., in the “name of Islam” have murdered, enslaved and usurped territory, turning them into states and regions of death and torture.

We know that peace in the world depends very much on what happens in the Middle East and that to establish it the presence and courage of men like this general is needed.

The terrorists of the so-called “Islamic State” (Daesh in Arabic) were founded by imperialism as Donald Trump pointed out when he said that Obama and Hillary Clinton were their “co-founders,” because “Daesh pays homage to President Obama. -He added- Obama is the founder of the Daesh and I would say that Hillary Clinton is the co-founder” [1].

Despite this cynicism, the US-trained mercenary terrorists were eliminated by General Qasem Suleimani and his Iranian Revolutionary Guard special forces. The US imperialist plans were destroyed when Daesh were buried, and the US ordered the assassination of the Iranian General on January 3, 2020, a crime that has mourned by all peace-loving men and women.

With this assassination, even though the guilty parties have not been tried and imprisoned, the empire and its followers enjoy impunity; in the face of this opprobrium, what can international society expect? Nothing! And is the empire a guarantor of peace? The answer is definitely NO.

One year after this crime, one cannot yet forget this great martyr, and his revenge according to the axioms of Persian culture; “life for life, an eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth” has not yet been settled, since sooner or later, his murderers will be punished, “since the president and secretary of state of the United States are among the main perpetrators of this brutal crime and murder” [2].

The example of struggle and resistance of this great man is alive today in the hearts of every lover of justice and peace. His example has not died, on the contrary: it is perennial, since today there are millions of “Sulaimanis” in the world, and it must be understood that his struggle was not and is not only for Persians, Arabs or Muslims, but for all those who are victims of imperialism and its bloodthirsty hordes.

Roberto Chambi Calle (Jurist, theologian and analyst in International Relations of the International University “Al Mustafa” in Iran)

1] See more at: https://www.dw.com/es/trump-obama-y-clinton-son-cofundadores-de-estado-isl%C3%A1mico/a-19466009

2] Hassan Ruhanni, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Ahlul bayt News Agency (ABNA)