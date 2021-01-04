AFRICOM Causes Humanitarian Crises on Two Continents

Under the guise of helping fight the Boko Haram, the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has helped the French-speaking West African government of Cameroon wage war against its English-speaking population, causing thousands to flee to Mexico in hopes of emigrating to the United States, said Joe Penny, a reporter for The Intercept. “There are now camps of people living at the [US] border with next to no resources,” including large numbers of Cameroonians, as well as Haitians, said Penny, author of an article titled “Cameroonian Asylum-Seekers at the Border are Fleeing a US-Backed Military.”