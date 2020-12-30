Crime against Humanity: The Girls of Paraguay

Stella Calloni

The appalling silence of the Paraguayan government on the disappearance of 14-year-old Carmen Elizabeth Oviedo Villalba, daughter of political prisoners Carmen Villaba and Alcides Oviedo, after the Paraguayan army’s Joint Task Force (JTF) murdered Lilian Mariana and Maria Carmen Villalba last September, both 11 years old, both from the same family, who lived in Misiones, Argentina and had traveled to Paraguay to see their parents, has provoked a wave of indignation and urgent demands from human rights organizations.

On September 2, the government of Abdo Benítez celebrated the “intelligence” operation carried out by the FTC in a forest area in the district of Iby Yaú on the border of the departments of Concepción and Amambay, declaring that two guerrillas had been killed “in a confrontation whose result was successful”.

The girls had been dressed in clothes supposedly used by the guerrillas, in an operation similar to that carried out by the Colombian military, which has been described as “false positives”, taking young people and adolescents recruited to work with them and assassinating them to present them as guerrillas and obtain rewards, in one of the most aberrant acts among the violations and crimes against humanity committed daily in Colombia.

In fact, the Colombian army, along with Israelis and U.S. troops, are advising the military and police of Paraguay. The most serious thing is that it is not known how many cases there are of people murdered in that country in “practices” of alleged “combat” and “training” in counter-insurgency of which peasants are victims and of whose deaths nothing is known.

In the case of the 14-year-old girl, she has been missing since November 30 when she lost contact with her aunt Laura Villalba, who was arrested earlier this week and taken to a military barracks. Other testimonies speak of civilians.

Carmen Elizabeth, lived – just like her two murdered cousins – in Argentina for ten years and had also traveled to Paraguay as they did with their aunt Laura, but were unable to return when the borders were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This was denounced at a virtual press conference in Buenos Aires, with broadcasts from Paraguay and the province of Misiones, by her aunt Miriam Villalba, Nora Cortiñas, Mother of Plaza de Mayo Línea Fundadora, members of the Argentinean Lawyers Guild, and other local and Paraguayan human rights organizations, such as the Argentinean League for Human Rights.

“What is happening today in Paraguay is the continuity of a plan conceived in the times of Alfredo Stroessner’s dictatorship that has the support of the United States, Colombia, and Israel,” denounced Pablo Pimentel of the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights of La Matanza, the most populous municipality in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, as reported by Resumen Latinoamericano.

In a statement, the Union of Lawyers of the Republic of Argentina denounced that “the strategy of military intelligence of the Paraguayan government” supported by the United States, Israel and Colombia “detected that last summer several children living in Argentina crossed to visit their parents – whether they are in the mountains or in prison – and tried to obtain an advantage in the fight against the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP) by hitting “where it hurts”: the children. This forced the parents to move around in a different way and at a disadvantage, considering the danger that weighed on their children.” They emphasize that in this situation the girl Carmen Oviedo Villalba and her aunt Laura were in hiding.

They also denounce that this is a “typical case of Forced Disappearance by the Paraguayan State”. In view of this situation, a national and international campaign was proposed to end the impunity that surrounds these crimes, to demand the return of the disappeared girl and the freedom of Laura Villalba.

It is also worth analyzing what other intentions the promoters of this humanitarian tragedy have. Last September, with the murder of the two girls, an attempt was made from Paraguay to promote the idea that Argentina was a refuge for Paraguayan “guerrillas”, which prompted a harsh response from the Argentine foreign ministry.

On this occasion, when it was announced that a special effort would be made to recover the Southern Common Market, and a possible meeting between the presidents of Paraguay and Argentina within the existing diversities, it was a new trigger since nobody could ignore that in the case of the three girls, two murdered and one disappeared, they were living and studying in Misiones, a province bordering Argentina, with Paraguay.

Historically thousands of Paraguayans fled to Misiones, Formosa or Chaco to take refuge from the dictatorship of Alfredo Stroessner (1954-1989) and also those who were victims of the economic consequences that transformed thousands of Paraguayan peasants into exiles, dispossessed of their land by the big soybean businessmen, who had their own death squads, which left hundreds of victims in the neighboring country for whom there was never any justice.

It is impossible to forget that along the border between Misiones and Paraguay, the victims of Operation Condor, the coordinator of death for the Southern Cone dictatorships in the 1970s, were handed over to that country. Several of their documents were found on December 22, 1992, in the dictatorship’s archives in the Paraguayan capital, Asunción, based on reports by dictatorship survivor Martín Almada and relatives of the disappeared, such as doctor Agustín Goiburú, who was kidnapped by the Argentine military and handed over and disappeared at the hands of Stroessner’s criminal regime.

In the same way, Argentines were handed over to the local dictatorship and joint operations were carried out to hunt down political militants who denounced those dictatorships. For all these reasons, it is more than urgent that international organizations act to stop the terrorist escalation that is being attempted in the region once again.