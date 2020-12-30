2021: New Era of Humanity

Germán Gorraiz López

Thomas More, Island of utopia, from Libellus veer aureus ned minus salutaris quam festivus de optima reipublicae statu, deque nova insula Utopia, Louvain, 1516. Source: Wormsley Library, Oxford.

By chaos (Khaos or “void that occupies a hole in nothingness”) we understand something unpredictable that escapes the myopic vision that can only be glimpsed by our eyes in the face of facts that escape the known parameters because our mind is only capable of sequencing fragments of the total sequence of the immense genome of chaos. So we inevitably resort to the term “butterfly effect” to try to explain the dizzying conjunction of centripetal and centrifugal forces that will end up configuring the unconnected puzzle of the ordered chaos that is being developed and that could lead to the utopia of a new age of humanity.

The term utopia was used by Thomas More in the 16th century and represents “Humanity’s untiring quest since the beginning of time for an ideal place or society”. Despite its unrealistic nature, it enables us to recognize the ideals of a society or community at a particular moment in its historical journey, as well as the obstacles that prevent its idyllic dream from crystallizing. The utopia thus conceived would be the way to reach a dream that would carry implicitly in its power the faculty of becoming a concrete act (the destination is in the way), being necessary to transit through the path marked by il poverello d’Assisi: “Start by doing what is necessary, then what is possible and suddenly you will be doing the impossible”, which implies a catharsis and later metanoia.

The term metanoia is a “rhetorical statement used to retract a statement made and correct it to focus it in the appropriate way in a new context”, which translated to the current situation would mean “transforming the mind to adopt a new way of thinking, with new ideas, new knowledge and a completely new attitude to the irruption of the new teleonomic scenario”. This would imply the double connotation of physical movement (retracing one’s steps) and psychological movement (change of mentality after discarding the old stereotypes in force over the last few decades) and which would have the beneficial effect of liberating the untamed part of the original individual who has remained crouched in a corner of the heart, sedated and oppressed by the tyranny of the consumerist manipulation of the present Western bourgeois society. This process will have as its culmination the appearance of a new individual (a multidimensional individual), strengthened by a solid critical conscience based on values such as solidarity and respect for the environment, and will establish a new Era of Humanity after a traumatic period in which the old will be dying before the emergence of the new.