State Terrorism against Trade Unions in Colombia

Danna Urdaneta

The National Union for Living Memory of Security and Protection Workers (El Sindicato Nacional Memoria Viva de Trabajadores de la Seguridad y la Protección del Pueblo) is a union of escorts of the National Protection Unit of Colombia.1 It was founded in December 2017 with 345 members and is a product of the Havana Peace Accords between the former FARC-EP insurgency and the Colombian government as part of the implementation of the Accords2 and the reincorporation of former combatants.

The following life stories are examples of thousands who, during the government of Sub-President Ivan Duque, have been forced out of their country as a result of the war. These stories do not appear in the corporate media because they highlight the social conflict and the denial of the opposition’s right to political participation in Colombia. Colombian displacement is also a silent pandemic that is being denied in order to falsely sell a democracy based on the death of the political opponent, on the dispossession and condemnation of the most humble.

Exile of Cristina Bustillo, one among thousands

Cristina Bustillo Paredes is a 32-year-old coastal woman, traditional dance teacher, mother, lawyer and Colombian trade unionist. In different spaces she has worked for the public university3 and for the political solution to the social and armed conflict: in the Federation of Secondary School Students (FES), in the Federation of University Students (FEU), in the Caribbean Movement of Artists for Peace.

On December 11, 2020 Bustillo announced her exile in the videoconference “Prison Policies, DD. HH. y Pandemia: Caso Simón Trinidad “4 organized by the Committee of International Solidarity and Struggle for Peace (COSI) – Venezuela with the participation of Carmelo Suárez of the Communist Party of the Peoples of Spain, Héctor González Baldizón of the Party of the Communists of Mexico, Mark Burton of the Peace Council of the United States and attorney for Simón Trinidad. This activity was moderated by Gabriel Aguirre, general secretary of COSI.

Later, on December 13, Bustillo made a more detailed presentation of the death threats, harassment, and persecution that led her into exile by means of a video.5 She recounted that the history of the National Union of Living Memory has been marked by stigmatization6 on the part of the government, the National Protection Unit (UNP)7 and some members of the pink FARC party. The public and open accusations against her have gone so far as to falsely claim that she is the spokesperson for the FARC-EP Segunda Marquetalia, thus endangering her life and that of her family members.

National Union of Living Memory and the Free Santrich Campaign

On April 9, 2018 Jesus Santrich was captured under a false positive that accused him of drug trafficking and sought his extradition. The Union Memoria Viva joined the Free Santrich Campaign the same year when he proved his innocence in the Colombian high courts on more than one occasion, despite which he was recaptured, drugged and tortured by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Technical Investigation Body (CTI).

In mid-2019, former combatant Jesús Santrich decided to survive by escaping from the oxymoron called “Colombian justice”. In August he appeared in the founding video of the Second Marquetalia, along with Iván Márquez and other leaders of the former FARC-EP who decided to return to the armed struggle in the absence of guarantees for the exercise of politics, as well as the risk of extradition.8

This sequence of events linked to the assemblies against peace in Colombia intensified the persecution against Bustillo and the union9 in public assemblies, telephone calls, media, where she was accused of being the spokesperson for Jesús Santrich in the UNP10 and within the union. However, recently Senators Gustavo Petro, Iván Cepeda, Roy Barreras and others held a political control debate at the Attorney General’s office and there they unveiled the evidence which proves conclusively for the umpteenth time that Jesús Santrich was always innocent and that it all consisted of a diabolical plot by ex-prosecutor Néstor Humberto Martínez to completely eliminate any possibility of peace with social justice in the neighboring country.

Timochenko and the false positive against union members

In this context of demonization11 at the beginning of 2020 there was a false positive against two of the union’s members: Gerson Morales and Carlos Ricaurte were accused by the National Police and the Colombian National Army of having been the authors of an attack on Rodrigo Londoño “Timochenko”. This man shamefully supported the police version and publicly thanked the State for saving his life, thus becoming an accomplice to the false positive12 .

With this montage an attempt was made to hide the torture and death to which the members were subjected, since the official version from the beginning was that both had fallen in a confrontation where the authorities thwarted the attack. Upon learning of this official version backed from the beginning by Timochenko, the victims’ relatives decided to publish the photographs of the bodies that were in an advanced state of decomposition, one more than the other. This detail showed signs of inconsistency in the official account that stated that both had died at the same time, in the same manner and in the same place. It is worth noting that, to the shame of many, the evidence in the photographs of the bodies with signs of torture forced more than one to retract the revictimizations that had already taken the lives of these two members of the National Union of Living Memory.13

Attorney Cristina Bustillo was the spokesperson for the denunciation of this false positive14 , which earned her more accusations. On March 16, 2020, the National Ordinary Assembly “Gerson Morales” of the National Union of Living Memory paid homage to the affiliate who had been tortured and assassinated. In this assembly he won union autonomy and Bustillo was again elected to its board of directors15 . From the first day of the election, they received threats from the Gaitanist Self-Defense Forces of Colombia16 , for which they filed for protection and requested precautionary measures before the Special Jurisdiction for Peace.

In the midst of this flood of threats and harassment by the State, the paramilitaries and accusations by members of the FARC-EP Rosa, Bustillo denounced that she had been threatened with death, persecuted, harassed, and that the junta had received information about the existence of an intelligence list with names of people who were accused of infiltrating the union by the FARC-EP Segunda Marquetalia. However, the unionist confirmed by various means that her name appeared on this list in order to be captured under a judicial arrangement and warned that the objective of the State is to destroy the union.

Persecution to the death against unionism in the Colombian conflict

In the video made by Cristina Bustillo, she explained that the exhaustive follow-up by the intelligence services is aimed at making a judicial montage that links her to Jesús Santrich. However, she confirmed that in spite of the stigmatization, she will never deny the appreciation and admiration for the Colombian intellectual since “he gave everything in his time for peace and was the victim of a montage by the Colombian State and the gringos to end the Agreement, as it has been revealed these days with sufficient arguments and evidence that places the ex-prosecutor Néstor Humberto Martínez as one of the main architects of this serious attack against peace in Colombia”.

Cristina Bustillo emphasized that she will not give up because she is a woman with dignity and principles, reasons why after a month of total confinement and isolation due to persecution, she decided to apply for political asylum “because to deny oneself is to die in life”. “A few days ago I began the exodus and I’m living the pain of family breakdown,” said the trade unionist. She publicly stated that in a meeting of the board in recent days the decision was taken that she will no longer be the president of the union but will become the vice president because of her current legal and political situation.

This is a recent history of persecution that is in full swing as well as many other silent stories of displacement in the midst of social and armed conflict in Colombia. To make one visible is to make the union struggle, the struggle of popular feminisms, the struggle of artists for peace with social justice, in this case, visible.

Sister, you are not alone!

For the war nothing!

Notes:

