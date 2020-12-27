Libya: Egypt Opens to the West Without Abandoning the East

Al-Wefaq Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha met with the Egyptian delegation visiting the capital, Tripoli, in the presence of the head of the Al-Wefaq Intelligence Service, Imad Trabelsi, to discuss common challenges and ways to enhance security cooperation between the two countries,.

According to the Information Office of Al-Wefaq Interior, the meeting addressed ways to support the ceasefire agreement and the conclusions of the 5 + 5 committee, part of the UN efforts on political dialogue to lead the country out of the current crisis through political, peaceful means.

The Interior of Al-Wefaq indicated that the meeting comes within the security policies of the ministry, which aims to consolidate cooperation relations with brotherly and friendly countries and the importance of joint work between Cairo and Tripoli.

The Egyptian delegation began its meetings on its first visit to the capital more than five years ago, meeting with Foreign Minister Muhammad Al-Taher Siyala, to review all areas of cooperation between the two countries and to forge an agreement to enhance and develop in all fields, pushing towards broader horizons in the interest of the two countries.

During the meeting, the Egyptian delegation promised to reopen the Egyptian embassy and return to work inside Tripoli as soon as possible.

It was agreed to overcome all obstacles to ensure the creation of appropriate conditions for the two brotherly peoples to communicate, especially with regard to the resumption of flights from Libya to Cairo Airport, and to schedule a series of meetings between experts and specialists in the two countries to achieve these goals.

It seems that Egypt is working to reposition itself in the Libyan arena and create a state of balance in its relationship between the two parties to the conflict by expressing its openness to all political parties, especially since there were accusations against Cairo for supporting the East over the West and its bias towards the Libyan army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which opened the way for regional forces, such as Turkey, to strengthen their presence

Cairo was one of the most prominent supporters of the Libyan army’s offensive that began more than a year ago to liberate Tripoli, expel the armed militias and rid the capital of their influence, as well as supporting the army’s demand that terrorists, mercenaries and Turkish forces leave Libyan lands for the success of political negotiations.

The Egyptian delegation’s departure to Tripoli came after a visit by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who did not hesitate to warn the Libyan army of the consequences of any attempt to target Turkish forces in Libya.

“The Libyan army and its supporters will be a legitimate target for us in the event of any attack on the Turkish forces,” Akar said Sunday in a speech to the Turkish forces in Libya, in response to Haftar’s threats against the penetration of the Turkish presence in Libya.

The Libyan army commander had promised three days ago to expel the Turkish army from the country and end its presence by force if it did not comply with international resolutions.

The Director of Egyptian Intelligence, Major General Abbas Kamel, met the commander of the Libyan army last Saturday at the Benghazi headquarters.

The Egyptian position was decisive regarding the violations of the reconciliation government, which Islamists dominated and supported politically and militarily by Ankara, when the threat began to go beyond the Libyan territory, extending to Egypt’s regional security, prompting the Egyptian president to hint at the possibility of direct military intervention for the benefit of the Libyan National Army, which reinforced Islamists’ fears of Egypt’s military power.

The reconciliation government sought to win over Cairo after realizing that the balance of power would not be in its favor, and signs of the reconciliation government’s rapprochement with Egypt began to emerge as its delegations, headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, visited Cairo.

Cairo’s approach to working with all Libyan parties and opening up to the Libyan West without abandoning the East, comes as part of its efforts to push the political process forward and block the Turkish project which seeks to consecrate the presence of political Islam in Libya, through continuing transgressions and violations of all international decisions that called for it to end its military intervention.

Egypt also hosted talks between the Libyan factions that preceded the launch of a political initiative called the “Cairo Declaration” that is consistent with the various international efforts to end the conflict in Libya, and includes respecting all international initiatives and decisions regarding the country’s unity and expelling foreign militias and mercenaries from Libya.

Al Arab

Translation by Internationalist 360°