Campesino Christmas in Guatemala in a Time of Pandemic

Ollantay Itzamná Christmas 2020.

The Margaritas III Community is located in the municipality of San Francisco Zapotitlán, Suchitepéquez, 170 km southwest of Guatemala City. It is comprised of 15 campesino families, the majority of whom are former waiters from the neighboring farms that surround the community.

The members of the community, due to the process of colonization, have completely lost their mother tongue, a good part of their Mayan customs. Genetically, Mayan features predominate. The families are peasants, but without land. They generate their livelihood as day laborers on neighboring farms, alternating with jobs in the nearest towns.

Young peasants organize in times of pandemic

Christmas 2020.

During the pandemic, taking advantage of the permanent presence in the community, youth and children created their own youth organization and named it Genera Comunidad. They did so in order to promote the “participation of children and youth in community life”.

These young people, on the occasion of Christmas 2020, prepared a Christmas celebration for the whole community. They obtained and delivered toys and candies for all the girls and boys of the community, something that had never happened before.

In order to finance this activity, each young person and child who is part of Genera Comunidad contributed Q 25 (equivalent to the minimum wage they receive in the neighboring farms for the coffee harvest). And, to complete the cost of the Christmas conviviality, they sent requests for support to some friends outside the community.

Some parents contributed beans, tortillas, meat, firewood… and the young people prepared dinner. Others contributed and prepared the beverages. Soft drinks and disposables were completely absent from the party. One of the families contributed the “arrival of a Santa Claus loaded with balloons” that drew angelic joy on the faces of the children present.

On previous days, the young people prepared the decorations and messages for the setting of the meeting place, bought and wrapped the toys with a dedication for each child, according to their age.

Thus, the afternoon of the community Christmas conviviality was playful, colorful, and above all, happy because of the presence and smiles of children excited about their toys.

What we learned from this community Christmas celebration

Christmas 2020.

We may or may not agree with the religious or commercial meaning of Christmas. But there is no denying the fact that these symbolic dates can and should be used to promote proximity between people, and to strengthen the social fabric of the community. Particularly now that the pandemic has shown us that the community is the “social antidote” to this evil.

While Christmas is a vehicle for colonization and commodification even of the “sacred”, nevertheless, this date can and should also be a reason to organize, share and cultivate the community. Individualism and consumerism do not necessarily have to be the only reference points for youth and children to follow.

It doesn’t matter what economic situation we families find ourselves in. If we have hope, and faith in the human being, we will always have much to offer to others.

The young peasants, children of day laborers of the Margaritas III Community, teach us that if we are organized and inhabited by a good will, we can always water our withered world with a dose of joy in times of pandemic.

We do not know which ones, how many, or how we will stand by Christmas 2021. What we do know is what and how we have shared Life with our community so far. If Christmas serves to cultivate community, and fertilize human hope, then blessed is the date, regardless of whether it is of profane or sacred origin.