Turkish “War Delegation” Begins Work in Tripoli

A high-ranking Turkish “war delegation”, consisting of key leaders from the various branches of the Turkish military, including senior officers from the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation, arrived in Tripoli on an unannounced visit. The plane of the delegation changed its direction at the last moment from Al-Watiya airbase to Mitiga airport.

(Libya, 26 December 2020) – The integrated Turkish War Staff Turkish delegation was led by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, and accompanied by the Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Yashar Güler, Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Ümit Dündar, and Commander of the Navy, Admiral Adnan Özbal. It was an integrated War Staff delegation.

After being received at Mitiga airport by the Government of National Accord (GNA) Minister of Defense, Salah Al-Din Al-Namroush, who is known to be loyal to Turkey, the delegation headed to Al-Mahary Hotel to hold meetings. The first meeting was with pro-Turkey loyalist, Khaled Al-Mishri, who is the Muslim Brotherhood member and chairman of the advisory High Council of State, before meeting the President of the Presidential Council, Fayez al-Sarraj.

This visit comes at a time when Turkey has continued all efforts to torpedo the 5+5 joint military agreement in Geneva which demanded that all mercenaries and foreign forces leave Libya, without exception, and which agreed to a permanent ceasefire.

Turkey, however, defied the 5+5 agreement, which was praised by the UN, and instead requested its parliament to extend the stay of Turkish forces in Libya for another 18 months. The Turkish parliament voted in favour of Erdogan for the extension, which prompted the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to deliver a speech in which he gave Turkey the choice to either withdraw peacefully according to the Geneva Agreement or they would be removed by force of war.

VIDEO | #LNA‘s Field Marshal Khalifa #Haftar: We accepted all mediation and international efforts for a ceasefire and end to bloodshed, but #Turkey rejected all efforts. #Libya (1/3) pic.twitter.com/yIzyojeBUb — صحيفة المرصد الليبية (@ObservatoryLY) December 24, 2020

Turkey is the first to be affected by the 5+5 joint military agreement among all the intervening countries in Libya, the majority of which announced their support for the agreement and the implementation of its provisions to the fullest.

Sources close to the GNA Defence Ministry reported that Akar would also visit the military college at Al-Hadba to attend the graduation ceremony of a new batch of GNA militants trained by the Turkish military in Tripoli and Misrata. The source said Turkish forces in Libya will continue to ensure training of GNA forces within the framework of the training, cooperation and military advisory agreement signed between Ankara and Sarraj.

It is noteworthy that this visit comes after the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Friday that its military had completed training a group of GNA militants to shoot with heavy weapons and field artillery.

