89th Massacre of 2020 Dampens Christmas Celebrations in Colombia

On the 23rd of December, 3 people were killed in Neiva, Colombia, making it the 89th massacre the country has seen this year. The massacre occurred in Chapinero, a rural area mostly known for agricultural activities.

Among the 3 men killed was Mesías Pajoy Sabogal, an ex-combatant of the FARC guerrilla. Sabogal was a part of the mobile column, Teófilo Forero Castro, who gave up arms in 2010, and he had lived in Neiva since the 2016 peace agreement.

He had dedicated the majority of his time to mango and coffee cultivation. The identities of the other two men murdered have not been confirmed, but it is believed that they were laborers who worked for Sabogal.

Although authorities have stated that they are searching for the perpetrators, these massacres have often been found to have links to the Colombian state. Salvatore Mancuso, an ex-commander of the Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC), recently admitted that the state had been giving lists of names to the AUC of people to disappear, often working closely with the Colombian military and police.

The U.S. has always had strong relations to Colombia, particularly with its military sector, and have funded the Colombian military, and, by extension, its many paramilitaries groups, for decades. By doing so, they have both directly and indirectly financed and supported the massacres and other forms of state-sponsored violence against the Colombian population.

While the U.S. continues to funnel billions of dollars into the Colombian military, they continue to neglect their own people. A covid relief package has recently been presented by the U.S. Senate, which will provide each U.S. citizen with $600 if approved. The government has only given its

