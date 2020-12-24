Mexico: Militarization and Death for Indigenous Peoples

Carlos Aznarez

Bury our Dead, Honor our Fallen, and Take Justice into our Own Hands

C.A. In the Southeast of Mexico, all these months have seen an increase in violent acts linked to paramilitarism, but also to the absence of the government in the state of Guerrero. Days ago, two men and women were murdered in the community of Alcozacán, in the municipality of Chilapa de Álvarez. As is often the case, these are conflicts that come from afar because they are areas where paramilitarism is at work and the indigenous communities are defending themselves as best they can. In this case, this community had been in “lock down” because of attacks they suffered and had resurfaced once again to make contact with society, when this lethal attack occurred. To discuss the situation and to try to understand what is happening in Chilapa de Álvarez, we contacted the journalist and social activist Julieta Medrano.

J.M. As you mentioned, paramilitarism is becoming established in this new era of government, a mechanism for counter-insurgency against the people. In the communiqué issued by the indigenous community of Guerrero after the murders of community members, following a lockdown and a recent opening, they point out that “we are facing a new form of government that hands over airports to the military and has them carry out functions of civil responsibility. The analysis is interesting because we are seeing it in different parts, above all in the southeast region, in Guerrero, Chiapas, Oaxaca, where there is a militarization of the country. But not only a militarization with the armed forces and the army in the streets, but also controlling mega-projects. At this moment, López Obrador gave the military the responsibility for the construction of the Mayan train. What is happening in Guerrero and in Chilapa, which is the second most violent municipality in the whole country, is no more than a sign, a drop that is overflowing the glass at a national level. I emphasize, in the area of the Mexican southeast where mega-projects are being carried out, dreams of all the previous presidents and governments, of being able to have a corridor, and to be able to easily make the commercialization of everything that occurs to them from Mexico to the United States.

C.A. However, in Guerrero and Chiapas, there are points of resistance to these policies.

J.M. That’s right, I think it’s important to talk about the origin of this Indigenous and Popular Council of Guerrero and to frame it within something broader and more general that is the appearance of the CRAC, Regional Coordination of Community Authorities, which are forms that commonly in other parts of Latin America we know as self-defense but they are more than that, they are ancestral popular and community forms of organization that they have always had. They are forms of controlling the territory and of administering security and justice for the people. Something that this country characterized by impunity, paramilitarism and injustice lacks. So I wanted to frame what is happening in the emergence of the CRAC, which is taking place in the heat of various struggles of resistance of indigenous communities. In 1994, we recall the emergence and appearance of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), which focuses fundamentally on respect for the will of the people, the assembly as a basic tool for governing the people, and the administration and promotion of the people. Even, it is institutionally endorsed, it is not only a self-governing form outside the law but it has national and international guarantees. This is appearing again in the communiqués and the needs that the people are crying out for are also being made known: that the State is abandoning them, and if it abandons them, the people will exercise justice on their own. This is not justice by their own hand or other expressions that we know in the southern cone. They are justice for the indigenous communities and peoples of this country.

C.A. Behind these murders there are paramilitary groups called Los Ardillos.

J.M. The Ardillos, like the Rojos and other denominations, are paramilitary groups that have close ties to governors in different parts of the country. The Ardillos have existed for quite some time. The strongest and most resounding acts that took place in this government, during AMLO’s current administration, were the assassination, mutilation, and burning of 10 musicians who belonged to these communities, who were like-minded, even adherents to the National Indigenous Council. What they do basically is guarantee control of the route that goes from the main headwaters of Chilapa to the community of Tula, which are areas of drug production and trafficking to Acapulco and Mexico City, directly to the United States. These Ardillos are paramilitaries with known methods, they have high-caliber weapons, more than two thousand murders are documented, more than 500 disappearances in the last 6 years. This is known, publicized, and the army only enters to look for those who organize to resist, for social leaders, for those of the Indigenous Council, in the best counter-insurgent style. The Ardillos, like the Rojos, are two paramilitary groups competing for control and have their endorsement from the current governor of Guerrero. Also notable is the dispute between the paramilitary groups, opposing the control that the people are having over their territories, in next year’s elections. We will see how the scenario is being set on fire as a function of the general elections at the national level with the renewal of Parliament in 2021. So, what we are seeing is directly that, the dispute and the search for total control of these routes.

C.A. Does the governor of Guerrero answer to López Obrador, or is he from another party?

J.M. The current governor of Guerrero does not exactly answer to anyone. But the governor of Morelos, is part of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, of the PRI, and we can say that he is not among the governors who oppose López Obrador because there is an entire opposing current, especially the PAN, with alliances with the PRI. The truth is that this current governor, although he is neither against nor in favor, the truth is that the army, the national guard, which depends directly on López Obrador, is acting in line with these paramilitary groups. The current governor of Guerrero is related, or is said to be related, more to Los Rojos, other paramilitaries, but in any case they are involved with this congressman. We’ll see what happens next year with the elections and how these paramilitary groups align, or rather, how the governors align their pawns on the ground.

C.A. It is regrettable that the López Obrador government that generated so much excitement in Latin American progressivism continues to act in the same way as the previous ones with respect to indigenous peoples.

J.M. If it is regrettable and no one really imagined that voting for López Obrador would mean militarizing the country and allowing violence to get out of control the way it is currently happening.

Translation by Internationalist 360°