Canada Abstention on Opposing Nazism at the UN Shows Continued Commitment to Imperialism

William Ging Wee Dere

“Canada is back,” boasted Justin Trudeau to the world when he became prime minister in 2015. The rest of the world seemingly responded, “So what?” as the United Nations voted to deprive Canada of the coveted seat on the Security Council in 2020, mainly due to its lack of independent leadership.

The latest example of Canada’s wimpy-ness is the December 16, 2020 UN vote on the resolution: “Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fuelling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance.”

The resolution was passed with 130 nations voting YES. The United States and Ukraine were the only countries that voted NO to the resolution to combatting glorification of Nazism. Canada, along with the rest of the Five-Eyes countries ABSTAINED. The American excuse is the craziness of the Donald Trump regime with language like upholding the freedom of expression but in the final analysis, they opposed the resolution proposed by Russia because they fear that Russia is trying to influence Ukraine and the Baltic States.

What is Canada’s excuse? Once again, Canada took its lead from the United States on what seems to be a motherhood issue to oppose Nazism, racism and xenophobia. Without an independent position on international affairs, Canada has diminished its standing in the eyes of the majority nations in the UN. The Canada Files has written previously on the role that Canada plays in South America tailing behind the US actions to dominate the region, and its own corporate need to exploit resources in Latin America. Last year, Canada supported the coup d’état in Bolivia through its activities in the Organization of American States and the Lima Group. When the Movement for Socialism won a landslide victory in the October 2020 elections, it took Canada four days to recognize the MAS victory. Whereas, it took only hours for Canada to celebrate the military coup that ousted Evo Morales of the MAS.

Another telling example of Canada lining up on the wrong side of people’s history is its backing of the disgraceful figure of Juan Guaidó, who self-declared as president of Venezuela in 2019. Guaidó was propped up by the Trump administration as the saviour of Venezuela. Canada mooned over Guaidó and still has not recognized the December 6, 2020 elections where Venezuela’s United Socialist Party and its allies captured 67 per cent of the seats in the National Assembly. Following the American sanctions scheme, Canada also imposed sanctions against Venezuela. All this compliance to US foreign policy in its own backyard would not be unusual but Canada follows the Americans throughout the world.

Now for a year-end review of Canada’s Global Affairs policies in lock-step with the Americans. In the Middle East, Canada supports the apartheid Israeli policies with its continued occupation and annexation of Palestinian land; Canada stands with the US in treating Iran as a pariah state. In Asia, Canada swallowed the German-American fundamentalist zealot’s fabrications on Xinjiang with a Commons Human Rights committee calling for sanctions on China, again, following the US lead; Canada is mulling giving fast track to accept the affluent Hong Kong refugees into this country. By the way, US Senator Ted Cruz vetoed a bill for the US to grant wholesale refugee status to Hong Kong protesters. And let us not forget the big one, the Cold War against China. Under the tutelage of the US, Canadian Global Affairs repeats all the same language as the US State Department in demonizing China’s position in world. This demonization has dangerous repercussions, as racist Sinophobia is becoming rampant with the Yellow Peril lining up with the Red Menace.

Yes, “so what” that “Canada is back.” The Canadian government has never wandered far from the foreign policy dictates of the American empire, even in fundamental principles of publicly taking an open position opposing the glorification of Nazism.