The 6 Ideas of Carlos Lanz that Made Him a “Military Target of the Pentagon”

Mauricio Montes

December 8 marked the fourth month since the strange disappearance of ex-guerrilla fighter Carlos Lanz. Relatives and diverse figures of Chavismo allude that it is a “forced kidnapping”, motivated by the diverse theoretical investigations and media reports on the nature of the unconventional war applied against Venezuela.

The research website La Tabla, claims that it was precisely his investigations that made him a target for the United States and its political and military allies in South America. This hypothesis endorsed by some personalities of the Venezuelan left, such as the ex-vice minister of culture Iván Padilla Bravo, considers that it is not “strange that the disappearance or kidnapping of Carlos Lanz Rodríguez has a direct relation with the extension of the so-called Operation Gideon, under the direct command of the Pentagon, the CIA, of Donald Trump and his henchmen, such as the Colombian leader Iván Duque”.

It is particularly striking that the disappearance of Carlos Lanz on Saturday, August 8, coincided with the 20-year prison sentence that the Venezuelan justice system handed down to two former Green Berets, Luke Denman and Airan Berr, who participated in an attempted military incursion into the Venezuelan coast this year.

Alex Lanz, son of the ex-guerrilla fighter and Venezuelan sociologist, reports on his Twitter account that, despite maintaining contact with high level members of the national government, and even the Attorney General himself, Tarek William Saab, the investigation presents “few advances and findings”.

Dangerous ideas (for the Pentagon)

Before his disappearance, Carlos Lanz was engaged in a frenzy of activity training various collectives and members of popular movements in the analysis of unconventional warfare and the nature of the response that the Venezuelan people should give.

“We are not going to fight imperialism only with military means, we must also fight it in the field of values and subjectivity,” he argued to leverage his views.

1. Proxy War and Joint Doctrine of Broad Spectrum Rule

In an interview granted to Sputnik, Carlos Lanz warned, with respect to the US aggression against Venezuela, that Washington was “fleeing the Vietnam syndrome” and therefore was going to avoid a direct confrontation at all costs. For that reason, the plan was to “outsource” the aggression or to consider a war fought by “third parties” (mercenaries, countries allied with the United States, etc.). The reason was pragmatic and media-oriented. To avoid generating empathy towards Venezuela, when it was attacked by a country many times stronger in military terms.

“There is a validation of the Proxy War hypothesis when we look at how the events of aggression have been occurring this year. Little attention is paid to the Cúcuta-Catatumbo axis, except in the traditional characterization of criminal activities that take place there. Nevertheless, the use of this strategic corridor will be vital for the development of the subsidiary war against Venezuela. Neither is the outsourcing of the war a recent invention. What is particular is that the United States links it to something that appears in their joint doctrine and which is called “the concrete domain of the spectrum or of the broad spectrum”, which consists of the simultaneity of the enemy’s attack, the combination and permanence of its multiple aspects.

On the other hand, this aspect of “simultaneity” is a key strategy of American aggression. In the opinion of Lanz, it seeks not only the integral degradation of the Caribbean country, but also the psychic and moral exhaustion of both the general population and the leadership within the Bolivarian Revolution. To win by exhaustion and to force a negotiation that favors the interests of Washington.

2. Psychological operations as fourth generation warfare weapons

During the second mandate of then President Hugo Chávez, Carlos Lanz managed to identify and characterize the psychological operations that were aimed at undermining the Venezuelan president’s popular support base.

He denounced the contractor Rendon Group as responsible for designing and coordinating the communications strategy of “Plan Colombia, Plan Patriota and at this time the Security and Democracy Plan promoted by the Santos Clan” and for directing the psychological siege operations against Venezuela in pursuit of the following objectives:

“a.- In the immediate term it tries to achieve a psychotic dissociation in the individual, polarizing emotions, generating fear or rage.

b.- But more in the long term, it is about modifying behaviors, changing attitudes, sowing values.

c.- The systematic bombardment with signals, symbols or signs, has a cumulative effect that can lead the dissociated person to turn a lie into truth.

“Rendón defines himself as an ‘information warrior’, a ‘perception manager’, ‘perception administrator’. Or manager, and even manipulator of perceptions. All these phrases could be translated as ‘perception manager’. That is, the management, administration, handling or manipulation of news to influence the media coverage in favor of a source, actor or corporation”, highlighted the sociologist.

Lanz denounced that the network of the media conspiracy was leveraged in “generating topics” that, seen in the light of the behavior of “information” that moves in the new digital social networks, seem to remain in force. Said themes were: “the emotional break with Commander Chávez, the lack of supplies, personal insecurity, the guerrilla-narcotraffic nexus, inflation-unemployment, education-health”.

3. Social conflict as a decomposition vector or the strategic defeat of the project

Carlos Lanz was a leading analyst. He considered that the sum of problems that Venezuela faced as a country, aggravated or propitiated by the sanctions such as “lack of food, medicine, transportation, gas, telephone”, affected not only the perception that the Venezuelan people had of the national government, but also the Bolivarian project. “To urgently attend to subjectivities”, was his constant preaching:

“Here [in Venezuela] a great psychological operation is being applied to violate our identity, our convictions. We need to wage a war of values, where we put a stop to cultural domination, to degradation, to the debasement of the individual. Because people are subjected to a series of pressures of degradation of their living conditions, but also to the degradation of their own collective imagination, of their identity as a people. Venezuelan society is suffering from a hyperanomy, with the result of ignorance of the rules, of the rupture of the social contract. It is an imperceptible process but it is in development”, Lanz pointed out.

4. Hypothesis of Rollback or the “return to the Fourth Republic”

Connected to the previous point, Carlos Lanz maintained the suspicion that it was not only the change of regime that was the objective of the United States in Venezuela. It was to revert the processes of transformation and social demands reached by Chávez, as well as to destroy the hope that there were alternative projects other than capitalism that would be successful in the Latin American region.

Just as President Nicolás Maduro took office, between 2014 and 2015, Lanz wrote a series of articles to explain that Obama’s siege doctrine was aimed at promoting a “Rollback” or a “strategic defeat” of the Chavista model.

Through “stimulating social conflict, fostering rivalries, exploiting deficits and shortages, generating mistrust and uncertainty, delegitimizing leadership, promoting ungovernability, paralyzing and inhibiting the security forces,” the Pentagon wanted to return Venezuela “to its initial status, through ‘regime change’, ‘agreed transition’, such as returning to the Fourth Republic with the national agreement for transition of the MUD.

“Understanding this ‘Rollback’ strategy is essential in the confrontation with the empire, since the enemy is not only defined as an external aggressor, but it is associated with national operators in the cultural, economic-social, political-military field”, highlighted Lanz.

Quoting researcher James Petras, Lanz subscribed that this “Rollback” promoted by Obama (and in some way continued by Trump), manifested itself in multiple ways that not only involved covert operations or direct military intervention, but also with “apparently benign diplomatic rhetoric, which depends to a great extent on mass media propaganda”.

5. Prolonged People’s War as the Only Defense (Tactical Method of Revolutionary Resistance)

As part of the “Seminar of permanent formation on non-conventional war”, that Carlos Lanz designed to promote the debate within the living forces of Chavism, the Bolivarian Military Doctrine was the answer that the sociologist found to teach the methods of struggle with which the Venezuelan people should confront an external aggression.

Such Bolivarian military doctrine not only includes the concept of Integral Defense, but also the idea that the country must be prepared for a war of prolonged popular resistance.

However, for Carlos Lanz this defense could not be given in a voluntary or improvised manner, but rather by assuming as a scheme of struggle the Tactical Method of Revolutionary Resistance (MTRR) which is currently being taught at the Bolivarian Military University and also to the various militia units spread throughout the country.

“We seem in some aspects to be preparing for a conventional war with ships and planes. I think that is not on the agenda, even if it has its preparations. The political cost of such a decision will not be borne by Washington. Therefore, they will continue to seek to dismantle the unity of our armed force, to break the institutionality. Therefore, the logistical and operational aspects must turn as soon as possible to the protracted people’s war, but not for the year 2020, but for this moment. That is a dissuasive,” Lanz explained.

6. All hands to the sowing and workers’ co-management, the advance to the revolutionary utopia.

“To promote the school conferences as a curricular component where the program contents are integrated, in function of the ‘culture of sowing'”, was one of Carlos Lanz’s objectives since at least 2009, when the program “All hands to the sowing” was formally launched. The sociologist remained as the main defender of the need to change the culture of consumption and production in Venezuela and also to prepare for scenarios where the lack of supply and the food crisis were used as weapons against the population.

“Our schools, from the practice of agro-ecological sowing, not only teach how to produce but also imply changes in our culture, our way of relating among human beings, our feeding patterns, in the care of our health and of the environment”, explained Lanz in his programmatic documents.

On the other hand, while he was president of the Aluminum Company CVG-ALCASA, Carlos Lanz decided to deepen the workers’ control model of such industry through a co-management model that was different from the “proposals of social democracy”:

“Co-management is a modality of participation of the workers in the company, basically in the possession of shares and in the appointment of representatives in the management of the factory. The social democratic tendencies in the world have promoted this form of class collaboration, without putting into question the relations of production and the control of the enterprises. In European countries like Germany, for a few decades now, modalities of co-management have been tried out, appearing as a way of involving the workers’ movement in anti-crisis policies, adjustment packages, reconversion,” wrote Lanz in 2005.



Translation by Internationalist 360°