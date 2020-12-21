Peoples of Abya Yala Towards Plurinationality

Ollantay Itzamná

The plurinational, which is a political concept, raises the need to debate and create states and political communities with the decisive participation of all peoples, through the drafting of new political constitutions, new institutions under the diverse philosophies of the peoples.

In San Benito, Cochabamba, Bolivia, between December 18 and 19, 2020, different peoples of Abya Yala are meeting to debate and reach a consensus on ideas and actions to confront the external neo-colonialism that the region is suffering, but also to overcome the internal colonialism that different nation-states are imprinting on the peoples.

What is the difference of this meeting in relation to others?

During the so-called decade of progressive governments in Latin America, different efforts of integration between peoples and anti-imperial movements were promoted by the different governments of the left. This time, it is the indigenous organizations and peoples who convened and will participate, together with social movements.

The previous efforts of articulation between peoples were conditioned by the colonial categories of the nation state. It was Bolivians, Peruvians, Mexicans, Argentines, Chileans who came together. Now, it seems, Quechuas, Aymaras, Mapuches, Guaranis, Mayas, Mixtecs are meeting. Now, in this meeting, it seems that the original philosophies will prevail over Western political philosophy.

In the words of Fernando Huanacuni, member of the organizing team of the event: “It is under the cosmovisions of our peoples, with the purpose of overcoming the borders and fragmentation between peoples imposed by the nation states”.

Traditionally the meetings in Latin America were promoted under or by the nation states. Now, the plurinational meeting is against the Nation State and against its different mechanisms of external and internal domination.

What motivates or brings together the peoples of Abya Yala?

All the indigenous or non-indigenous peoples who go to the Cochabamba Meeting share the condition of subordinates and dispossessed by the states, companies and empires.

From this shared existential condition they dream and seek to reach a consensus of thoughts, feelings and simultaneous actions to confront the bloody neoliberal plundering, the constant dispossession they suffer from the national states. And, above all, on the basis of the limited plurinational efforts undertaken by the peoples of Bolivia, they seek to move from being cultural subjects to the condition of being socio-political subjects in their respective territories.

Plurinationality as a conceptual umbrella

The national states, since the end of the last century, with the purpose of painting themselves democratic, promoted multiculturalist folklorism through their public policies.

Thus, the “competition between countries” was born to show who was more colorful and multicultural. The subjects were born, indigenous leaders, academic culturalists promoted by agencies or NGOs. There were even Nobel Prize winners.

Plurinationalism, which is a political concept, raises the need to debate and create states and political communities with the decisive participation of all peoples, through the drafting of new political constitutions, new institutions under the diverse philosophies of the peoples.

Plurinationality is not just the recognition of rights by a mestizo, Creole, or indigenous entity. It is the commitment to overcome the horizons of failed sustainable development and to advance towards Good Living, where rights/dignity are no longer only for humans, but for every member of the cosmic community.

Plurinationality, it seems, will subvert the bicentennial nation states that were unable to come together because of internal contradictions and external interference.

Translation by Internationalist 360°