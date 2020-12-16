Declaration of the 3rd International Coordinating Assembly of the Peoples’ Human Rights Observatory held on December 11, 12 and 13, 2020, with the participation of the following delegations Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Guatemala, Uruguay, Mexico, Wallmapu – Mapuche Territory, Palestine, Turkey, Switzerland, United States and Spain, which reaffirm their support and solidarity with the peoples in struggle threatened by imperialism, by war, by criminal pacts that go beyond borders.

Our commitment is for peace, the capitalist, patriarchal and colonial system is based on war. Recent events in the international sphere, such as the wars in Nagorno-Karabakh, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Ethiopia, and Yemen, as well as the occupations and policies of genocide by Israel in Palestine, by Turkey on the Kurdish people, and by Morocco in the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

In our continent, the war against the Peace Accords in Colombia, the coup d’état in Bolivia, the blows from corruption in Peru, the inhumane blockades against Cuba and Venezuela, and the paramilitary and mercenary war, hidden behind drug trafficking, in Colombia and Mexico, are products of colonialism, patriarchy and imperialism, which are still alive in the 21st century.

The United States, because of its needs for the market, for bodies, for cheap labor, for raw materials – more and more scarce – especially energy, always puts into operation its military industrial complex and demonstrates its decision to crush peoples-people, to dispossess bodies-territories, to imprison, to kidnap or to murder, without mediation or formula of judgment. It perpetuates all kinds of atrocities, of crimes against humanity.

In its siege imperialism is trying to destabilize the progressive countries of Latin America and the Caribbean. There will be continuity of these policies with Joe Biden. There is a whole bureaucratic machinery of business, politics, academia and the military behind it.

We are going through an abysmal crisis, for which there is still no bottom, no solution. It is further exacerbated by the VICD-19 pandemic.

Today it is more important than ever to radicalize support for Venezuela and to counteract the continuous and systematic disinformation that paves the way for a war of invasion against that sister nation. The stalking, the oil blockade, the theft of Citgo, its gas station subsidiary in the US, its gold reserves in the UK, and the non-recognition of its National Assembly renewal elections all point to the generation / continuation of a war that would use Colombia as a major platform. They intend to move from low intensity warfare to one of open invasion. And all because of the largest oil reserves in the world.

We denounce the criminal Colombian government of Duque, which, confirming its vocation of murder, every day repeats the physical annihilation of leaders, social leaders and ex-combatants of the FARC. But it also accepts the presence of specialized troops from the U.S. army with experience in the war in Afghanistan and with Israeli advice, as part of the beginning of the preparation of a major war intervention.

We reject the role of the petro-monarchies in the destabilization of the Middle East, by sending troops, financing or weapons to destroy Yemen, Libya, Syria… This without forgetting the people-people who have been resisting for decades, as in Palestine, Kurdistan or Western Sahara.

It is unavoidable to strengthen the movement for peace and internationalist solidarity, supporting awareness campaigns, demonstrations and activism campaigns.

We demand respect for international law, for a multipolar world with fraternal relations between peoples, sisterly relations between peoples.

We commit ourselves to strengthen the links between sister and progressive organizations of the world, as well as with national liberation movements, in order to coordinate efforts against any militaristic offensive that violates the human rights of the peoples.

We cannot forget the mobilization of young people all over the world demanding real solutions for a better education, secular and free, that educates about the problems of their environments, the climate emergency and everything that has to do with the defense of Mother Earth, which requires coordinated global socio-political actions.

We are in the defense of Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, in the struggle for the defense of the Territories against capitalist depredation.

We are part of the struggle for life, starting with the defenders of human rights who make our meetings and projects trenches of accompaniment by those who are on the side in defense of the most humane life, which means being on the side of life.

The struggle for these rights is that of different peoples-people, with their own ideals, but with the certainty of the right we all have to a good life, so far from the really unnecessary and harmful consumption of our environment. We cannot remain silent in the face of a global consumerism that compels “solutions” such as the indiscriminate burning and exploitation of the Amazon rainforest, of wetlands, the destruction of the mountains, the liquidation of glaciers and the poisoning of clean water, which is becoming increasingly scarce.

It is time to stand up for another world that is not that of greed and the greedy. Let us, the peoples of the world, unite for the defense of the human rights of the peoples of the world, for sovereignty, self-determination, justice, equality and peace.

Pronouncements

The Third International Coordinating Assembly of the ODHP demands the cessation of all acts of violence against people who struggle for their self-determination, for the cessation of systems where there are exploited and exploiters; for the right of each people to live in harmony with their environment and with the dignity of sharing territories, respecting ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversities.

We condemn the attacks on the people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, financed by right-wing groups and organized by US imperialism.

Our permanent solidarity with the heroic people and government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela represented by Nicolás Maduro Moros.

We pronounce ourselves against the assassinations of leaders, human rights defenders, ex-combatants, relatives and members of popular organizations in Colombia.

We are particularly attentive and sensitive to the threats being made against the peacebuilder, Piedad Esneda Córdoba Ruiz, a member of our Advisory Council of the People’s Human Rights Observatory.

Punishment of the military who have raped girls in Colombia

We demand the repatriation and immediate freedom of Simón Trinidad.

We demand that the United States lift the criminal and genocidal blockade that it has imposed on Cuba for more than 50 years.

Our absolute solidarity for the dignified people and government of Cuba.

We support and are in solidarity with the struggle of the Mapuche people and in resistance to the dispossession of their lands by the Chilean and Argentinean states, to whom we demand a halt to the brutal repression and criminalization against them, including the children. End the militarization of Mapuche territory.

Immediate freedom for the Mapuche political prisoners.

Our permanent solidarity with the people and government of the Plurinational Republic of Bolivia.

We salute and stand in solidarity with the heroic historical struggle of the women’s, feminist and dissident movement in Argentina for the recognition of their rights and for the legalization of abortion led by the green tide.

We demand the appearance alive of our Garifuna brothers from Honduras Alberto Snider Centeno Tomás, Suami Aparicio Mejía García, Milton Joel Martínez Álvarez and Gerardo Mizael Rochez Calix. Our solidarity with our sisters and brothers of Organización Fraternal Negra Hondureña – OFRANEH.

We demand a halt to the repression and violence by the neoliberal government of Alejandro Giammatei against the population that demonstrates its rights, against indigenous, feminist and popular organizations in Guatemala. We denounce the serious levels of impunity that prevail in Guatemala due to the government’s servility to private groups such as the CACIF and the neoliberal death plans, which threaten the Life and territories of our Central American sisters and brothers. We demand justice for the political prisoners, we are in solidarity with the demands of the Guatemalan people, for justice and clarification, for a Plurinational, Parity, and inclusive State.

We support the call from Palestine for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel, and in particular the call for a military embargo. We support initiatives for an immediate end to military and security relations between the federal, state and municipal levels of Mexico and Israel.

We demand the Turkish state and its president Erdogan to stop the aggressions against the Kurdish people.

We are in solidarity with the people of Brazil and reject the fascism, racism and the threat to democracy represented by the government of Jair Bolsonaro. We denounce the constant attacks on our brother and sister movements in the black, indigenous, peasant and LGBTQI+ favelas, among others.

We demand the immediate and unconditional freedom of Julián Assange, unjustly imprisoned for showing evidence of the great crimes against humanity by the US empire.

We accompany the women, the families, the UPREZ-MUP, with rage, with anger and indignation, for the continuous eviction from their homes, which is a form of urban territorial dispossession, of the wrongly called gentrification. Like all forms of dispossession, equivalent to that which occurs in rural areas by mining, it is a form applied in the original accumulation of capital, which always occurs through unheard of forms of violence, “by blood and fire”.

We demand that the government of Claudia Sheinbaum stop this growing violation of the human right to housing, which often comes from being occupied for decades.

Our solidarity and total support to comrade Kristal Jiménez Tovilla, Human Rights Defender, threatened by PRI shock groups in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Our support and total solidarity for the indigenous Mixtec and Mixe human rights defenders in Oaxaca, Mexico:

Soledad Ortiz Vázquez, Bernardina Santiago López, Claudia Tapia Nolasco, Daniela González López, Patrocinio Martínez López and Eduardo Cortes Vásquez, threatened and threatened with death by the paramilitary group Antorcha Campesina.

We demand the immediate end to the illegal occupation of 2 hectares of land by the Antorcha Campesina in the community of Ojite Cuauhtémoc, Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, Mexico. The lands were invaded on September 22, 2018.

We demand the immediate and unconditional release of the 8 prisoners in solidarity with the Voice of Amate, who are held in prison number 5 in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico: Martín Gómez López, Marcos Gómez López, Mario Gómez López, Mariano Gómez López, Roberto Martínez Pérez, Mariano Pérez Velasco, Felipe Díaz Méndez and Mario Díaz Rodríguez.

We denounce the alarming increase of feminicides worldwide, a consequence of patriarchal capitalism. We demand a stop to all this violence against women!

We demand an end to violence against the LGBTQI+ community, which results in constant murders in many countries around the world.

We demand policies of acceptance and free movement of humanity. “Every two seconds, around the world, a person is forced to flee their home and, 79.5 million people survive being forcibly displaced and expelled from their homes, by violence and war”.

Some governments commit human rights violations, others tolerate them, and still others are unable to prevent them. The enormous genocide in the Mediterranean and the deaths of immigrants around the world are nothing more than the direct result of policies of closing borders and of the lack of policies of reception and solidarity of the different governments of the North.

Organizations and Individual Signatories

Members of the Advisory Council:

Argentina Adolfo Pérez Esquivel Premio Nobel de la Paz, Stella Calloni Corresponsal de la Jornada en Buenos Aires; Colombia Dra. Piedad Esneda Córdoba Ruiz Senadora y Defensora de Derechos Humanos y Coordinadora Internacional del Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de los Pueblos. Vocera de colombianas y colombianos por la Paz, Camilo González Posso Presidente de INDEPAZ, Dr. Mario Hernández Álvarez Coordinador Doctorado Interfacultades en Salud Pública Universidad Nacional de Colombia; España Ana Andrés Ablanedo Defensora de Derechos Humanos de Soldepaz Pachakuti, Ricardo Sánchez Andrés miembro de la junta de la (ACP) Asociación Catalana por la Paz – miembro de la Asamblea de Internacional de (Comunistes de Catalunya) y miembro permanente del consejo de Solidaridad de la Ciudad de Manresa, María Victoria Fernández Molina Candidata a Doctora en Derechos Humanos, Estados Unidos James Patrick Jordan Coordinador Nacional de la Alianza por la Justicia Global y Nasim Chatha Activista de la Alianza por la Justicia Global e integrantes del Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de los Pueblos capítulo Estados Unidos; Suiza José Manuel González López y Gerardo Romero Luna de la Red Latinoamericana de Zurich integrantes del Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de los Pueblos capítulo Suiza; Venezuela Héctor Orlando Zambrano Diputado de la Asamblea Nacional del Poder Popular de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela y Miembro de la Coordinación Nacional de la Corriente Revolucionaria Bolivar y Zamora, Nieves Hugo Alberto Integrante de la Comisión Política de la Corriente Revolucionaria Bolivar y Zamora – CRBZ, José Miguel Gómez García Movimiento Internacional de la Economía de los Trabajadores; Ecuador Abg. Franklin Columba Cuji Dirigente Nacional y Coordinador de Asuntos Políticos del FENOCIN; Bolivia Rodolfo Machaca Yupanqui Strio. General de Confederación Sindical Única De Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB); Palestina Jamal Juma Coordinador STOP The WALL; Guatemala Ana Laura Rojas Padgett Red de Integración Orgánica – RIO – por la Defensa de la Madre Tierra y los Derechos Humanos; Uruguay Anahit Aharonian Kharputlian Ingeniera Agrónoma y Docente Comisión Multisectorial de Uruguay; Panamá Ligia Arreaga Integrante de la Alianza por un mejor Darién – AMEDAR; Brasil Gizele Martins do Movimiento de Favelas do Rio de Janeiro; Perú Betty Izaguirre Lucano Coordinadora General del Movimiento Alfa y Omega; Chile-Wallmapu – Territorio Mapuche Onesima Lienqueo Fundadora de la Red por la Defensa de la Infancia Mapuche; México Eduardo Correa Senior Profesor de la Universidad Autónoma de la Ciudad de México – UACM, Dr. José Enrique González Ruiz Profesor de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México – UNAM, Dr. José Rafael Grijalva Eternod Doctor en Derechos Humanos, Dr. Felix Hoyo Arana Profesor de la Universidad Autónoma de Chapingo; Dr. John Mill Ackerman Rose, Daniela González López Coordinadora Internacional del Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de los Pueblos, Soledad Ortiz Vásquez CODEM, Patrocinio Martínez López CODEM, Claudia Tapia Nolasco CODEM, Arquitecto José Márquez Pérez Presidente del Patronato Pro Defensa y Conservación del Patrimonio Cultural y Natural de Oaxaca PRO – OAX, Lic. Hugo Aguilar Promotor y Defensor de Derechos Indígenas Miguel González Muciño Director del Centro Cultural Las Jarillas y Arturo Díaz González Organización Proletaria Emiliano Zapata – Frente de Organizaciones Sociales de Chiapas OPEZ – FOSICH.

Member organizations:

Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de los Pueblos; Soldepaz – Pachakuti de España; Observatorio de Derechos Humanos Capítulo Suiza, Red Latinoamericana de Zurich de Suiza; Observatorio de Derechos Humanos Capítulo EU, Alianza por la Justicia Global, SOA Watch – Observatorio por el Cierre de las Escuela de la Américas de Estados Unidos; Corriente Revolucionaria Bolivar y Zamora – CRBZ de Venezuela, Red de Colectivos La Araña Feminista de Venezuela, Movimiento Internacional de la Economía de los Trabajadores de Venezuela; Colombianas y Colombianos por la Paz; Comité Permanente por la Defensa de los Derechos Humanos, Observatorio de Paz, Derechos Humanos y Derecho Internacional Humanitario, Sur Occidente Colombiano Antonieta Mércury; Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y la Paz (INDEPAZ) de Colombia; Red de Integración Orgánica – Rio – Por la Defensa de la Madre Tierra y los Derechos Humanos de Guatemala; Comisión Multisectorial del Uruguay; Confederación Nacional de Organizaciones Campesinas, Indígenas y Negras (FENOCIN) de Ecuador; Confederación Sindical Única De Trabajadores Campesinos de Bolivia (CSUTCB); Alianza por un mejor Darién – AMEDAR de Panamá; Movimiento Alfa y Omega de Perú; Movimiento de Favelas de Rio Janeiro de Brasil, Red por la Defensa de la Infancia Mapuche Chile-Wallmapu – Territorio Mapuche; Campaña Popular Palestina contra el Muro de Apartheid (Stop the Wall) Palestina, Unión Palestina Campesina (Palestinian Farmers Union), Coalición de la Defensa de la Tierra Palestina; Comité de Defensa de los Derechos de la Mujer (CODEM); Instituto Mexicano de Desarrollo Comunitario (IMDEC); Frente de Pueblos en Defensa de la Tierra en San Salvador Atenco (FPDT-Atenco); Centro de Atención en Derechos Humanos a la Mujer y el Menor Indígena (CADHMMI) y Centro Regional Indígena en Derechos Humanos “Ñuu-Savi” (CERIDH), Colectivo de Mejoramiento Barrial de la Ciudad de México – Centro Cultural Las Jarillas; Organización Proletaria Emiliano Zapata – Frente de Organizaciones Sociales de Chiapas (OPEZ – FOSICH) y Colectivo Reexistencia Creativa de México.

People’s Human Rights Observatory (Observatorio de Derechos Humanos de los Pueblos)