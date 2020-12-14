The Vaccine of Discord

Carolina Vásquez Araya

Amid promises and doubts, proven data and speculation, scientific opinions and political offers, the vaccine has made its appearance and has suddenly opened the door to a hypothetical return to what we considered “normality”: a certain state of freedom in an environment devoid of viral threat to which we are exposed. Debates about the effectiveness, risks and ethical stance of laboratories known for their market orientation have exceeded capacity to absorb so much contradictory information, and the public is left waiting for clear answers and basic guarantees.

The scientific world is divided in the face of this emergency resource and its uncertainty continues to infiltrate a lay population, anxious to believe in the magic remedy of a vaccine whose medium- and long-term effects have yet to be proven. But the difficulties do not stop there. One of the greatest obstacles presented to countries committed to initiate vaccinations among their inhabitants is the complicated logistics in the storage, distribution and application of the vaccine in a massive scale.

The one developed by the Pfizer laboratory, for example, requires a cold chain that does not exist in most countries of the world. This means that to keep the product in perfect conditions, the infrastructure is needed to guarantee its conservation at -70 degrees Celsius, a cold level similar to the temperature of the Arctic. However, the experts assure that this demand is not insurmountable since in the Democratic Republic of the Congo more than 300 thousand people could be immunized against Ebola with a vaccine that demanded temperature requirements similar to those of Pfizer against Covid-19.

Before claiming victory with an emergency resource like the vaccines developed in such a short time, it is necessary to understand that the obstacles presented by communities far from urban centers – which also do not have the necessary resources, especially in developing countries – where poverty, lack of water and sanitary infrastructure predominate, places their inhabitants in a situation of extreme risk. And it is important to note that this vulnerable segment of the population is the vast majority of the world’s population. For this reason, in addition to the time required to create a system effective enough to immunize a majority, hopes of effectively curbing the pandemic are limited to certain urban areas that have access to the benefits of a higher level of development.

Although the discussion about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines developed by the major laboratories is on the table – in both scientific and political circles – the reality is that people are eager to accept as good a solution that allows them to return to their normal activities and promises to provide them with effective protection against the virus. People are tired of living an uncomfortable, limiting and precarious reality. They are also reasonably fearful of the loss of their civil rights in the face of arbitrary decisions by certain governments that are taking advantage of the crisis to adopt dictatorial measures.

It is important to take into account, however, that the richest countries have already secured a priority supply of vaccines, so that the poorest countries will have to wait several months before obtaining sufficient quantities to ensure the immunization of a majority of their population.

The promise of the vaccine is a door to normalcy.