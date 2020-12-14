Morocco Hides the Reality of War by Buying Politicians and Journalists from Several Countries

Carlos Aznarez

While the war in Western Sahara continues in all its virulence, the vast majority of the hegemonic media conceal its existence or at best, provide information that favors the corrupt and genocidal monarchy of Morocco. Hence the need to resort to the sources of those who are fighting for the liberation of those territories, and for that reason we again interviewed the representative of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and the Polisario Front for Latin America, Mohamed Ali Muley Ahmed.

How is the offensive of the Saharawi Popular Army developing at this point in time (we are approaching a month of fighting), given that in recent days the bombing of Moroccan military posts along the wall by the Polisario Front has been intensifying?

In total there have been 12 locations of the wall and in each place therefore a few attacks, including in these incursions along the wall, to the north, center and south. There is no stability, no peace of mind for the Moroccan invader and I imagine that things will get worse. We are on the 26th day, if I am not mistaken, and it is the day of the greatest number of attacks. This gives us an indication that this is going to get worse. At a time when Morocco continues to be intransigent, it is endangering not only the lives of the Saharawis but also the lives of Moroccans. We have been announcing that the whole of Western Sahara is a war zone and anyone who wants to save his or her life must leave. Right now the Moroccan Prime Minister said that this is not so, they are avoiding talking about war, but there is war! Since November 14 there has been war in the Sahara, it is going to be a bloodier war and it is not going to stop until Morocco liberates two thirds of the Saharan Republic.

What’s behind the wall? We assume that there are small defense posts on the Moroccan side, but are there any towns and cities near the wall?

There are no cities attached to the wall, the wall is a pile of stone and sand and before you get to the Saharan side to reach the wall, you have to go through a minefield, then there are fences and fortifications, then comes the wall itself, where the sophisticated radars are. The design and implementation of the “wall of shame”, was made by Israeli experts, they are the ones who have designed and built everything. Obviously with Moroccan labor but the experts who directed this are Israelis. So that’s what the wall is, there are no cities attached to the wall, but what has happened is that more soldiers are coming. In the fortifications there are infantry troops, artillery, everything. They want to turn the illegal gap into a border crossing that will unite them with Mauritania, starting from the fact that Morocco never reaches Mauritania because we are the ones who have a border with the Mauritanians. They are trying to avoid this, to say that there is no war and to seek, through foreign pressure from countries and some powers, another form of ceasefire. In this way, they will be allowed to continue perpetuating themselves in Saharan territory, without the referendum that would allow us self-determination as a people. They want to avoid the referendum and we, at this moment, believe that the only solution to this prolonged conflict is to hold the referendum.

Recently, there was a report by Morocco that the president of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) condemned the Polisario Front and condemned the attacks and accused them of being terrorists. This information was later denied by the OAU itself and has provoked a strong controversy.

Yes, fake news, the Moroccans have the theory that they either defeat you or they beat you. But since the Moroccan regime very rarely employs the truth, we find ourselves at a moment when if Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister, were to raise his head he would die of fright because the Moroccans are more Goebbels than Goebbels himself. It is incredible, the president of the African Union is the president of South Africa, one of the countries that supports the Sahrawi Republic unconditionally. The OAU is founded by the Saharawi Republic together with other African countries. Thus, it is the organization that supports us unconditionally and recognizes the borders inherited from Spanish colonialism in the Saharan territory, and is the one that is pointing out Morocco as the culprit. A communiqué presented by the Kingdom of Lesotho supported by several countries among which is South Africa, where its president is now the president of the African Union, has emerged and this is a lie. But this week the summit of the African Union was held and the president of the same spoke on the subject, saying he was concerned about the situation in Morocco and affirmed that the just solution is to hold a referendum as soon as possible under the offices of the United Nations and the OAU.

You said earlier that Morocco is trying by all means, not to let it be known that there is a war. Of course, we are seeing this because it is absolutely shameless to censor the information of the media that is not reporting. Here in Latin America and in Argentina they are not reporting what is happening. The same thing is happening in Europe. How do you see the media’s treatment of the issue?

In Morocco, internally, the Moroccan press is not independent. No one can break out of the official discourse, the one who does so goes to jail. And the newspaper is closed, we have seen this, there are many cases of this. They have allies and they have countries that apparently are allies, but in reality they are blackmailed. The Spanish government is continually being blackmailed by Morocco. There is illegal migration when it wants Morocco, there is hashish smuggling, Morocco is the greater producer and distributor of hashish in the world. It is certain that the country is financed with drug money. And not only this, if there really is a factory of terrorists who disguise themselves with the veil of Islam, that is Morocco, it is a machine to manufacture terrorists. The Sahel, a large part of the factions there, are a Moroccan invention financed by Moroccan drugs. One must recognize Morocco’s ability to know how to silence, to know how to exchange the truth for a lie with amazing ease. And who then try to sell it, and they do it with the Spanish press, with the French press, with their own press, and in Latin America they have politicians and journalists who have bought, for example, the president of the Parlatino. It is pathetic to defend the regime at any cost. The regime in Morocco is a regime of terror, living in the Middle Ages. In Morocco there are no citizens, there are subjects who have to kiss the hand of the King, while they live in the most tremendous misery, while their King has the fourth largest fortune in Africa and one of the richest men in the world. It is totally absurd.

There is one piece of information that we would like to discuss with you, and that is the relationship between Spain and Morocco. It is clear that Spain continues to reaffirm its carnal relationship with Morocco.

The Spanish people are not friends with Morocco, but its rulers and Spanish politicians are because the people of Spain know that Morocco is an enemy, not Algeria. Morocco is an uncomfortable neighbor for all its neighbors. Remember that Algeria achieved independence in 1962. They take advantage of the moment of weakness of each country, it is like the subject of their occupation and aggression to the Sahara, at the time when Franco was dying. They need to keep Spain weak to continue to force it to subordinate itself to its own policy. For example, when they want to negotiate with Spain, as I said, the issue of the wave of immigrants arises, thousands of immigrants can arrive in just one week in the Canary Islands, and this happened two weeks ago. They only stopped the day before the arrival of the Spanish Minister of the Interior, Grande Marlasca, to negotiate with his Moroccan counterpart. It is quite clear, it is blackmail. The only time that Spain tried to get out of the pressure or the Moroccan or Franco-Moroccan pincer, and this must be recognized regardless of whether we take communion with him, is in the last mandate of José María Aznar. It is the truth, in his last mandate he has tried to get out of that pressure. And then what happened: in the elections where the PP no longer won, but the socialist party, there were several terrorist acts. Who is the author? Who is behind this? We don’t know, but the real perpetrators, those who committed the attacks, were all Moroccans, and they all had problems with drugs. And overnight they became Islamists. I don’t understand how one can sell drugs, sell and traffic and become an Islamist. What is clear is that Morocco is keeping Spain under pressure from blackmail.

