The DEA’s Failed Entrapment of Colombians Who Signed the Peace Agreement

The Colombian newspaper El Espectador has revealed that the narcotrafficking case against communist leader Jesús Santrich was based on false charges. Santrich, a demobilised member of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), was arrested on April 9th, 2018 at the request of a U.S. federal grand jury in connection to a cocaine trafficking deal with the Mexican Sinaloa cartel. After spending a year in prison, Santrich fled back to Colombia’s jungle to escape probable extradition.

The investigation revealed that the indictment came from a testimony given by Marlon Marín Marín, nephew of guerrilla leader Iván Marquez. He informed U.S. intelligent agents of a 5-kilo cocaine deal in 2017. It turns out that the agents posed as Sinaloa Cartel members and gave Marín $7,000 to acquire 5 kilos, supposedly a sample of a future 1-ton shipment.

Marín delivered the illicit drugs but it has now come to light that he acquired them through a “controlled” government operation approved by the Attorney General of Colombia on October 17th, 2017. Marín, however, later testified in the grand jury indictment that Santrich had been involved in delivering the 5-kilos of cocaine which Marín then gave to the DEA agents.

Through multiple phone calls, Marín and the Sinaloa Cartel (undercover DEA agents) planned the larger transaction of several tons of cocaine and insisted that he put his uncle, Ivan Marquez, on the line. El Espectador reported that a source from the Attorney General’s office had admitted that the plan of the agents was to have Marín bring his uncle to a warehouse in which they would place 10 tons of cocaine and incriminate the guerrilla leader.

Marín was unable to get Marquez to come to the phone or attend any meetings, and so they failed to entrap him. Instead, they used tampered audio and video evidence to attempt to indict Santrich.

Since he had signed the peace agreement, Santrich was supposed to be subject to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) for possible crimes he may have committed. The JEP requested the audio evidence in the case of Santrich, but several thousand files were denied to them by the DEA and Colombia’s Attorney General’s Office.

It was only in November that El Espectador was able to reveal the entrapment operation led by the DEA, an act that has been seen by many as a coup against Colombia’s peace process.

In the years since Santrich’s unlawful arrest, the Colombian government has continued to fail to meet its side of the peace deal which includes political and agrarian reform. Futher, it has provided no special representative bodies for victimized territories, no guarantees for social protests nor an end to paramilitarism.

Ex-congresswoman Piedad Córdoba has pointed to a coup d’etat against the peace process in which the entrapment operations, such as the one which victimized Santrich, greatly damaged the public’s perception of demobilized FARC leaders and members.

This entrapment scheme was a joint operation between the U.S. and Colombian governments, the latter hiding its intentional shortcomings in the peace agreement behind a façade of war on narcotrafficking.

Cordoba also emphasized that, though she disagrees with the decision to take up arms again as Santrich and Marquez have done, she understands this decision has not come from a capricious mindset. Instead, she understands that the Segunda Marquetalia have taken up arms in the midst of fear from political repression which has already seen hundreds of demobilized militants killed since laying down their arms in 2016.

