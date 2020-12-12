Guatemala: Two Centuries after the Failed Republic, Plurinational Constituent Assembly

Ollantay Itzamná

Young people from the country’s rural areas involved in the Plurinational Constituent Assembly process. MQ.

Where and how did the demand for the Plurinational Constituent Assembly in Guatemala come about?

The neoliberal system atrophied the bicentennial nation states of Abya Yala to such an extent that in the midst of the official celebration of their “bicentennial celebrations”, the excluded peoples and sectors are raising from the streets and plazas the urgent need for new processes of plurinational constituent assemblies to reach consensus and found new states. This is happening in Peru, Chile, Guatemala… Bolivia took the lead.

In the case of Guatemala, the proposal for the process of the Popular and Plurinational Constituent Assembly (ACPP) emerged in 2012, when then President Otto Perez Molina tried to promote a constitutional reform that did not prosper.

On that occasion, indigenous and peasant communities organized in resistance, and articulated in the socio-political movement Committee for Peasant Development (CODECA), took to the streets under the slogan: “No to constitutional reform, Yes to a Popular and Plurinational Constituent Assembly”.

At that time, even progressive opinion makers, leaders of the political and social left…, with a certain disdain, catalogued CODECA as illusory, radical… “There are no subjective conditions, nor objective ones for a Constituent Assembly. We have no correlation of political forces in favor…”, were some of the “arguments” against the Constituent. Not even the thought of a Plurinational Constituent!

Months later, in an unprecedented manner, CODECA, under the cocoa trees in the South Coast, surprised the country with the approval, in a multitudinous plurinational assembly, of its proposal entitled: We are moving towards a process of a Popular and Plurinational Constituent Assembly.

As never before in the country’s bicentennial republican history, indigenous people and peasants proposed 14 thematic axes for debate in the next Plurinational Constituent Assembly. Even with basic proposals of methodology and the conformation of the plurinational constituent subject.

In 2015, when “civil society” was protesting against corruption, the communities of CODECA also took to the streets demanding and calling on the mobilized citizenry to agree to the proposal of the ACPP process. But, the “citizen effervescence” ended when the US government called for a “democratic electoral order” for the mobilized civil society and the country.

Proposals for reforms to the State of Guatemala

The NGOs and associations gathered in Waquib’ kej, in 2015, with the support of the UNDP, published and presented a proposal for reforms to the State. The Council of the Mayan People (CPO), published a document on the need to build a Plurinational State in Guatemala. Although these documents proposed reforms to the State, they did not yet mention the Plurinational Constituent Assembly to achieve such reforms.

In order to accelerate the plurinational constitutional process, indigenous and peasant communities created their own political organization.

For 2018, the communities and peoples in resistance of CODECA, MRRP, CNOC… surprised the country again by creating, for the first time in the history of two centuries of the Republic, a political organization with an Indo-Campesian stamp and aroma (Movement for the Liberation of the Peoples MLP) with the aim of accelerating the process of ACPP. Never before had indigenous people and peasants succeeded in becoming socio-political subjects. They had barely, if at all, been allowed as folkloric cultural subjects.

Since 2012, CODECA, and now, with its political arm MLP, has not ceased in its commitment to the ascending and assembly building of the plurinational constituent subject in different territories and peoples of the country. The proposals for the contents of the new Plurinational Political Constitution have become the theoretical horizon that mobilizes the collective will of the communities and peoples in resistance

As Otto Pérez Molina told them in 2014, they are spreading the idea/demand of the ACPP not only in the rural areas of the country, but also in the stories of the civil society organizations and students mobilized in these times.

It is abundantly clear that Guatemala does not need to simply remove governors so that new perverse administrators can take over the government as if it were a farm. The country needs to debate why Guatemala should function as a farm, why not agree on the design of a Plurinational State. And, this debate is being held within the framework of a process of the original Popular and Plurinational Constituent Assembly (with absolute power).

Translation by Internationalist 360°