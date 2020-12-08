Chancellor Arreaza: Now is the Time for Political Will to Focus on Our People

The Minister of People’s Power for Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, said on Monday that with the victory of the Great Patriotic Pole Simon Bolivar (GPPSB) on election day, “Venezuelan institutions will again have oxygen” to engage with the legislative bodies of the world and with President Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister made his statements to alternative international media when he was consulted on the parliamentary elections held on December 6, 2020 to renew the National Assembly, and on the geopolitical and regional panorama of Venezuela.

“We are witnessing what seems to be the end of a cycle, the cycle that began with the arrival of Donald Trump to the presidency, a corporate government where the other presidents were its directors”, the diplomat said.

Likewise, he commented that these processes are cyclical and dialectic, and that, although “the conditions have improved”, there should be much coordination within the countries, among the revolutionary movements, and above all, the will to work and live together with the diversity of nuances of the left.

Imperialism and its worst face

On the action of US and European imperialism in terms of the relaxation of illegal sanctions, because of COVID-19, the Chancellor pointed out that there is nothing being done, they have not made the sanctions more flexible, but have instead generated new sanctions. He said that with the pandemic the worst face of imperialism was seen, and that together with capitalism they demonstrated that they are not a system that humanity deserves.

Similarly, he affirmed that the multipolar world already exists and that we only have to consolidate and connect certain poles, to confront a different pole that is resisting death.

Venezuela and its regional relations

During the day, journalists agreed on the importance of Venezuelan diplomacy in the region, so the questions revolved around diplomatic relations with countries like Mexico, Argentina and Brazil.

On the relationship with Mexico, Foreign Minister Arreaza expressed Venezuela’s admiration for the Mexican people and highlighted that the fruits of the comprehensive agenda shared by both countries will soon be visible.

As for sister Argentina, he expressed the willingness of the national Executive to resume diplomatic relations at the highest level, as in the times of President Hugo Chávez and the beginning of President Nicolás Maduro.

“Let’s resume a comprehensive, strategic integration, with joint investment in energy, trade, industry, technology, agriculture,” he added, while asserting that “this is the time for political will, without looking to the sidelines, but looking at our peoples”.

Responding about Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s actions towards Venezuela, the Minister for Foreign Affairs pointed out that this government was valuable and will be remembered as a political and incoherent tragedy in the history of Brazil.

Perspectives of the Bolivarian Revolution

Regarding Venezuela’s policy towards Latin America and the Caribbean, the Chancellor indicated that it will be aimed at recovering the processes of union such as Unasur, the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), strengthening Petrocaribe, Petrosur, Caricom, Sitca, and the Andean Community and Mercosur.

“We have many mechanisms but there must be a convergence, a matrix of convergence of these mechanisms but within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, I believe that this is the path to union,” this diplomat reflected while recalling words of former Colombian President Ernesto Samper.

Likewise, he considered that “the governments, independently of how they recognize each other -left, liberal, progressive, etc- should not only coordinate among themselves, but should have a minimum common agenda, where the decisions are made by the people with their institutions and not by imperialism”.

mppre.gob.ve

Translation by Internationalist 360°