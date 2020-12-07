Venezuela: Victory of Peace and Democracy

Venezuela witnessed a new electoral process, the 25th in 22 years of the Bolivarian Revolution, showing the world the democratic strength that rules our country. In contrast to what happened in the United States, where there are still doubts about the final results of the presidential elections, the CNE delivered the first official results after midnight.

First of all, it is a victory to have managed to carry out elections in peace and without inconveniences, when the objective of the American elites is to undermine our democracy, first by boycotting (through diplomatic pressure and economic offers) and then by ignoring our electoral processes. These elections are the materialization of the defeat of the coup-plotting, violent, anti-democratic elements, headed by the figure of Juan Guaidó.

The final participation was over 30%, below the percentage of 2015 but higher than in 2005, for reference. In the midst of the difficulties that our people are experiencing in their daily lives, mainly as a result of the blockade and the enforcement measures, the people in Venezuela have demonstrated their democratic, patriotic and conscious character. A people that even in the midst of these adversities came out to confront those who threaten the interests of the country.

The new National Assembly will have a majority of the GPPSB, the winning block in this contest, with more than 67% of the votes. This majority is a central element, the expectations of the people are that this new National Assembly will be up to the challenges that the country faces, that it will address the most urgent issues of the population’s reality. The victory opens the doors to the construction of an National Assembly with a patriotic, ethical and democratic character, where the different sectors and actors of society feel represented.

In Apure, the strength of Chavismo has been demonstrated once again, where the people have gone out to vote, managing to surpass the level of participation at the national level by almost 10 points. Héctor Orlando Zambrano has won a marked victory in San Fernando; the people have recognized his years of experience as a campesino leader and later as a congressman and constitutionalist. The Revolutionary Current of Bolivar and Zamora will have, in addition to Zambrano, other comrades in the new Assembly. We are waiting for the final results to determine if Leonor Olivares, José Cabrera and Melitza Orellana will join. Each one of them is the image of thousands of comrades who, day by day, build power in their communities, street by street, in rural areas, among the youth. This recognition of the candidates who are now Deputies is a recognition of these comrades who, from anonymity, are building the Venezuela that Chávez dreamed of.

There are challenges ahead, and we have taken a new victorious step in the history of our country. Time will determine the scope of this great step. The people throughout the country have given a demonstration of patriotism and have won a new battle in the name of peace and sovereignty. Venezuela has triumphed.

Corriente Revolucionaria Bolivar y Zamora