Mexico: An Improbable Right-Wing Alliance Forms to Defeat Workers’ Movement

Miguel Angel Ferrer

Six months before the elections of June 6, 2021, it is clear that the opposition is not in a position to defeat the workers’ movement. The best evidence of this is the call by the leaders and spokespersons of conservatism for the formation of a great alliance of the three Right-wing parties: PAN, PRI and PRD.

Two facts are also very clear now. One, that the formation of this alliance will be a steep uphill climb. And, two, that if it were to materialize it would be almost impossible to obtain positive results.

First, because the parties that would form it are widely discredited and have a well earned public reputation as corrupt and opportunistic. Moreover, each of these organizations lacks any moderately charismatic leader with intellectual prestige and some political talent.

They also lack an attractive electoral offer for the vast majority of citizens. They only offer a return to neoliberal economic policies, namely, to the era of privatization of public goods and plundering of national coffers.

A return to the times of the gigantic tax evasion of pripanism, to the waste of collective resources and to the luxury and pomp paid for with resources that today are destined to improve the level and quality of life of the popular masses. A return to the participation of the government in the profitable activities of organized crime: drug trafficking, kidnapping, theft of vehicles, huachicoleo, smuggling and trafficking in persons: women, children and migrants.

On the other hand, this improbable electoral alliance of the right would have to confront a social movement with an enormous popular base, as shown by all the publicly known polls, including those conducted by agencies and organizations of the right, polls that show a citizen approval of the workers’ movement in excess of 70 percent.

This improbable alliance of the right wing would have to solve, moreover, the problem of the distribution of the candidates, a process of struggle and agitation, in which ideological and ethical principles would not prevail, only the most blatant personal interests.

Perhaps the only good thing about the call for this alliance of the three right-wing parties would be that, for now, the destabilizing and coup-plotting options have been put on the back burner.

Translation by Internationalist 360°