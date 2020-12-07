Lessons of the Venezuelan Parliamentary Elections

Ollantay Itzamná

Participation in Venezuela’s elections.

During the recent legislative elections in Venezuela, 107 political organizations participated through their candidates. In what country in the world is such political electoral pluralism permitted or made possible?

In the most adverse material conditions, more than 20 million Venezuelans were again summoned to the polls to decide with their vote the political course the country should take.

The citizens, in spite of the hunger and illnesses they suffer as a result of the blockade and economic plundering that the US government inflicted on this country of Abya Yala, went to the polls and taught the other peoples of the region and of the world the following lessons:

First. Even the most lethal imperial interventionism can be defeated at the ballot box. In 21 years of the Bolivarian process led by Chávez-Maduro, the Venezuelan people defeated the U.S. and European governments and the Latin American/Venezuelan oligarchies at the polls on 23 occasions. The opposition won in the polls only twice. In which country of Abya Yala or in the world are 25 electoral processes carried out in 21 years?

In the recent parliamentary elections of December 6, which in fact was also a plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro, 67% of Venezuelan voters again said YES to the Bolivarian process and its constitutional government.

Second. The reason and wisdom of the people is more powerful than violence and the unreasonableness of capital. The US and European governments and corporations, and the national oligarchy, designed and implemented different violent projects to overthrow or remove social legitimacy from the Bolivarian process. Juan Guaido and the National Legislative Assembly, who constantly clamored for US military intervention, and the stoic peaceful response of the Venezuelan government and people, are the most sublime proof that a conscious and organized people can defeat the most violent provocations by way of peace and democratic reason.

The violent had and still have the money, the weapons and the army of the media corporations of (dis)information to massacre people in elections. But, the organization, conscience, reason and dignity prevailed, once again, over the unreasonableness of money and weapons.

Third. Organization and conscious participation can do more than individualism and apathy. Venezuela repeatedly defeats the violent plundering of the country at the ballot box because a good part of its population has cultivated the habit of organization as a way of life. And, the fabric of the local/sectorial organizations serve as a place and vehicle to educate, to raise awareness among the population. Otherwise, how do you explain that a people that has been materially impoverished, economically suffocated, and internationally discredited continued to opt for “its revolutionary process” for more than two decades?

In Venezuela, voting is not obligatory. This means that the citizen who does not vote is not subject to abusive economic penalties as is the case in Peru or other countries. Voting in Venezuela is a right, rather than an obligation. And people go out to vote.

While in the neoliberal countries, such as Guatemala, Honduras, Chile, Peru…, the dissatisfied citizenry demand the reduction of the number of parliamentarians, in Venezuela the National Legislative Assembly increased from 167 to 277 representatives.

The conscious people of Venezuela leave us not only lessons of dignity and sovereignty for other peoples of Abya Yala. This vilified and discredited country, with its achievements, also challenges other peoples to shake off the “naturalized” US interventionism, the illusion of the “benignity” of the failed creole states and their rulers.

Translation by Internationalist 360°