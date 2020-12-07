“Dialogue of Civilizations”: Evo Morales at Venezuela’s Samuel Robinson Institute

(Use the autotranslate feature)

Social movement leader Evo Morales speaks at the Samuel Robinson Institute’s conference, “Dialogue of Civilizations” in Caracas, Venezuela on December 7, 2020. Former President of Ecuador Rafael Correa, former President of Paraguay Fernando Lugo and Foreign Minister of Venezuela and Chair of the conference, Jorge Arreaza, also shared discourses.

Evo, Correa and Lugo were among five former Presidents who participated as international electoral observers in Venezuela’s December 6th National Assembly election.

Los expresidentes que observamos, hoy, el proceso electoral venezolano, somos los mismos que 2 años atrás propusimos que cualquier solución debe ser pacífica y no con invasión, que debe ser democrática y no por enfrentamiento, y que debe ser entre venezolanos y no con injerencia. pic.twitter.com/ghlMIuxY4O — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 6, 2020

The ex-presidents that we observe, today, the Venezuelan electoral process, are the same ones that two years ago proposed that any solution must be peaceful and not with invasion, that it must be democratic and not by confrontation, and that it must be among Venezuelans and not with interference.

Chávez junto Fidel encabezaban las fuerzas libertarias de América.

En tiempos de Chávez, @LulaOficial, Kirchner y Fidel enfrentamos el ALCA y otras imposiciones de EE.UU. No perdamos la esperanza de volver a esas épocas de integración y liberación de los pueblos. pic.twitter.com/xhCJPKVc65 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 7, 2020

Chavez and Fidel were leading the libertarian forces of America.

In Chavez’s time, @LulaOficial

In this way, Kirchner and Fidel face the FTAA and other US impositions. Let us not lose hope of returning to those times of integration and liberation of the peoples.

The international media says there is a dictatorship, that there is violence—but yesterday we were witnesses. Here there is no violence, there is peace: @evoespueblo expresses gratitude for the invitation to observe Venezuela's election. Watch: https://t.co/I41hTQmop6 pic.twitter.com/BiFSa1B7V3 — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) December 7, 2020

En el conversatorio: "Diálogo entre civilizaciones" expusimos nuestra tesis de dos civilizaciones: Una, de los pueblos que defienden los RR.NN., su soberanía y su identidad, y otra que es del imperio, donde rige el consumismo, el individualismo y se propician golpes de Estado. pic.twitter.com/Qez68dWqfH — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 7, 2020

In the talk: “Dialogue between civilizations” we presented our thesis of two civilizations: One, of the peoples that defend the UN, their sovereignty and their identity, and the other that is of the empire, where consumerism, individualism and coups d’état are in force.

Nuestra responsabilidad, como pueblos, es unirnos para enfrentar las políticas de saqueo y combatir el racismo, la discriminación y la desigualdad. La mejor manera de hacerlo es conformando una América Plurinacional. pic.twitter.com/DIlPEoGT9i — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) December 7, 2020