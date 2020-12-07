Cochabamba to Host Meeting of Peoples & Organizations of the Abya Yala to Relaunch Unasur, Celac, Alba and Create Runasur

UNASUR headquarters

On December 18 and 19, the UNASUR headquarters, built in San Benito, Cochabamba, Bolivia, will be the location of the Meeting of Peoples and Organizations of the Abya Yala towards the Construction of a Plurinational America.

This event is convened as a result of the meeting of representatives of organizations of indigenous native peasants, trade unions and social forces of Bolivia, Ecuador, Argentina and Peru on November 12 in Lauca Ñ, Cochabamba Tropics.

CAPITALISM, COLONIALISM AND IMPERIALISM ARE THREATS

At that meeting, the leaders identified capitalism, colonialism and imperialism as some of the most serious threats to Mother Earth.

They recalled that the peoples and organizations of the Americas have resisted and fought against capitalism from the beginning of its history, but in only a few cases has it had repercussions on States and integration mechanisms. For this reason, the peoples and organizations propose the Plurinational State as a form of challenge to capitalism, racism and discrimination.

They affirmed that Bolivia and Ecuador have initiated this process of reconstruction and state refoundation based on the principles of Vivir Bien or Good Living, which seeks to achieve harmony between peoples and Mother Earth, where the community is the nucleus of coexistence and organization.

For these and other reasons, the organizations of Indigenous Peoples of the Abya Yala, Trade Union and Social Movements, reaffirmed:

-The struggle against all forms of colonialism and neo-colonialism

-The struggle against capitalism as a system that kills life and Mother Earth

-The struggle against all forms of war

RELAUNCH CELAC, UNASUR AND ALBA; CREATE RUNASUR

From these ratifications, There is a path to be explored to consolidate the integration of the peoples of the Abya Yala, so we have the task of designing strategies regarding the following points:

-Defining a new political agenda for the peoples

-Strengthening of CELAC

-Recovery of UNASUR and ALBA.

-Through the diplomacy of the peoples, consolidate RUNASUR as a mechanism for the integration of the peoples.

-Build the media alliance of our organizations.

-Consolidation of an international organization of the indigenous native peasant and worker peoples of the Abya Yala.

-Debate Vivir Bien / Good Living / Mother Earth.

COCHABAMBA, SEAT OF SUMMITS

Cochabamba was chosen as the venue for this international meeting because it was the birthplace of the World People’s Conference on Climate Change and the Rights of Mother Earth (April 2010), the World People’s Conference on Climate Change and the Defense of Life (October 2015), and is the headquarters of the Union of South American Nations – UNASUR in the municipality of San Benito.

It is expected that about a thousand representatives of organizations of indigenous native peasants, trade unions and social forces of America, authorities of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, social organizations of civil society, public and private universities will attend.

PRESS ACCREDITATION

The media, journalists and social communicators who are interested in covering this event and, in addition to carrying out preliminary interviews with leaders from different countries, must be accredited by sending an email to: americaplurinacional2020@gmail.com

