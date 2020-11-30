Cuba: Color Revolution or Warming Up for Biden

Randy Alonso Falcón

Donald Trump leaves the White House doubly defeated: he could not win the presidential reelection, nor could he overthrow the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua; against which he used all the methods of punishment and aggression available to him.

But the Trumpist forces are not finished, far from it. They are trying to leave a deep mark on US society and beyond. At this point, Trump still does not recognize his widespread defeat in the elections; nor is he ceasing to sow problems for the coming administration: a few days ago he even threatened to attack Iranian nuclear sites to abort any attempt at dialogue with that country.

With Cuba, the current administration has a particular anger: more than 120 punitive measures that increase the already criminal economic, commercial and financial blockade, and have not been able to overthrow the Revolution.

With that thorn in its side and the encouragement of the anti-Cuban right-wing forces that gave him the vote in the last elections, the current administration continues to organize plans and provocations against Cuba, in the hope of delivering the final blow before January 20; or at least leaving the trail well blazed for the Biden government so that it cannot consider a civilized coexistence with the Caribbean archipelago.

The newly elected government has not yet publicly reconciled itself with this counter-revolutionary anti-Cuban right wing, which voted against it and accused it of being “socialist” and even “communist” in a ferocious McCarthyist media campaign. Rather, it has publicly stated that it plans to return to the policy of rapprochement between Cuba and the US that Obama only managed to begin in his last term, and that in such a short time he was able to demonstrate that it is possible to live together in peace and cooperation, focusing on points in common, while respecting differences.

The promoters of the conflict, promoters of evil against the Cuban people, who have benefited from the millions and millions of dollars that the United States allocates every year to aggressive and subversive plans against Cuba, are on a frantic offensive these days, trying to build a pretext for committing the future US government to aggressive anti-Cuban hostility.

They are looking for an updated version of the well-known “Brothers to the Rescue plane shot down” move that forced 1996 President Bill Clinton to renounce rapprochement with Cuba and turn the Helms Burton bill into law to tighten the blockade and draw up the neo-colonial future of the rebellious country.

They seek to foment social instability, encourage frustrations, and take advantage of the difficult circumstances of a country that has had to wage a difficult battle against the COVID-19 pandemic amidst tightening blockade measures and the paralysis of its main source of income, tourism.

They are betting on the possible destabilizing leadership of reduced sectors of culture that they have been financing and sponsoring for years, and they are seeking to confuse youth sectors that have been adversely affected in their aspirations and quality of life by the same policy of imperial suffocation against Cuba.

As General of the Army Raúl Castro expressed in a speech before the Cuban Parliament on April 19, 2018: “…one of the permanent commitments of the enemies of the Revolution is to penetrate, confuse, divide and alienate our combative youth from the ideals, history, culture and revolutionary work, to sow individualism, greed, the commodification of feelings and to induce the new generations to pessimism, to detachment towards ethics and humanist values, solidarity and sense of duty”.

The aim is to ignite a spark that will lead to a social explosion in the style of those rehearsed and executed in the Arab world or Ukraine. And this is cynically encouraged by digital social networks, both from the State Department and its embassy in Havana and from the annexationist mafia in Miami. Those who feed on information only in those digital spaces will think that in Cuba there is a civil war these days or a generalized social protest. The empire and its workers would like to lead the country towards such a scenario.

The Cuban Revolution has the experience of its more than 60 years of struggle against the intentions of US domination and against a counterrevolution based on the country of the north that has resorted to armed invasion and terrorism to try to overthrow it. It has, in particular, the majority support of a people, whose mobilization in these days of threats is the main strength and the best bastion against the nonsense. And it also has a culture, an intelligentsia, a pleiad of artists and creators who are fundamentally anti-imperialist, who are the sword and shield of the nation in the face of attempts at domination.

Cuba is experiencing a new moment of challenge to which it responds with intelligence, firmness of principle, capacity for dialogue to make the country better and the essentially revolutionary strength of its people.

The great Cuban thinker José Antonio Saco has warned us since the nineteenth century: “Let us not be the unfortunate plaything of men who, through our sacrifice, would like to take possession of our land, not for our happiness, but for their own benefit” […] “I wish that Cuba were not only rich, enlightened, moral and powerful, but that it were a Cuban and not an Anglo-American Cuba”.