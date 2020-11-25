Community Control of Police = Autonomous Zone of People Power



Pan-African Community Action organizer Netfa Freeman told a panel organized by Black psychology students at Bowie State University, in Maryland: “Community control of police is a way to create autonomous zones of power, so that people can actually take control of public safety.” Dhoruba Bin Wahad, who spent 19 years as a Black Panther Party political prisoner, urged creation of a national front of organizations demanding community control of police. “Unless we abolish policing as it’s presently constituted, we are not going to get anywhere,” said Bin Wahad.