Western Sahara: “The War Will End When the Saharawi People Gain Their Independence”

Carlos Aznarez

Intense attacks continue on Moroccan occupation army’s entrenchments. Photo: Sahara Press Service

War has broken out again in Western Sahara, following a clear armed provocation by the Kingdom of Morocco, ultimately the invader and usurper of Saharan territory, after the Spanish colonialists withdrew from the region. Now, the Frente Polisario and the Saharawi Liberation Army are engaged in an armed struggle not only to respond to the aggressors who entered the area of Guerguerat (a strategic pass that leads to Mauritania) but also to warn that the struggle will end only with the call for a referendum to achieve the final emancipation of these territories, otherwise, if Morocco continues to deny it, they will seize the longed-for independence by force of arms. To discuss all this, we contacted the representative of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic for Latin America, Mohamed Ali Muley Ahmed.

How do you see the development of the situation unfolding these days, when the ceasefire was broken by Morocco and the vigorous response given by the Polisario Front and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic?

The problem started a long time ago. We must remember that Morocco was determined to bring about a political solution to the war years. They couldn’t stand the war and that’s why they knocked on the doors of the United Nations at the time, until the idea of a Peace Plan for a referendum was forged in 1988. Finally, in October 1991, with the cease-fire, the work of the commission to configure the electoral body emerged. The Peace Plan stated that the census was to serve as a basis. As soon as this operation was completed, the referendum was scheduled for January 1992. That is why the United Nations mission in the Sahara is called MINURSO, that is, the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara. At that time, Morocco said that it would not agree and refused, since it could not set up an electoral body that would give it victory, and began to boycott the Peace Plan itself. It began to drag on and search for solutions other than the referendum; 29 years and months have passed since then. And they waited to resolve a very simple problem: the right of the Saharawi people to decide their future, as stated in a resolution of the United Nations itself in 1963. Then, in 1964, Morocco demonstrated its intentions to invade and the issue was taken to the Hague Tribunal. This tribunal has been very clear: Western Sahara before the Spanish presence was no man’s land. It was the land of the Saharawis who organized themselves in their own way and lived freely; they had no relationship of vassalage or submission or of belonging to Morocco or Mauritania. From that point on, we proceed to the subject of the invasion. What happened? Instead of doing what Portugal has done with Timor, Spain is doing the opposite, official Spain is selling itself to the new invader, collaborating with him and continuing to collaborate. Morocco was allowed to present an option, that of autonomy, saying “the only option I have for the Saharawis is autonomy”. But during those 29 years, what have they done: they plundered the wealth of the Saharawis, they repressed the Saharawis under the eyes of the United Nations, without anyone having done anything. The only option they left was that the Saharawis could only be part of Morocco. That the Saharawi people’s right to independence has been usurped, and we will not accept it. Morocco made the mistake of breaking the ceasefire.

Now, in this context, this peaceful demonstration that Saharawi civilians were holding in Guerguerat, did it intend to make visible the need to bring the referendum to the surface again without provoking a break in the ceasefire, which did not happen because of Morocco?

The Saharawi population over the years, young people, women, men, the combatant army, political cadres, have been putting pressure on the country’s leadership, saying that we must break with the United Nations, because this will not lead to anything. The people of the occupied region are also applying pressure, going out daily and confronting the enemy. Then the moment arrived when people said “it’s over, we are going to close Guerguerat”. Guerguerat is where they take the Saharawi riches that they plunder. Morocco is not allowed to open any gap, and when it wanted to do so in 2001, the former UN Secretary General refused to permit it. Today, with this secretary, it was possible to do so. So, what is said: we are not going to prevent the Saharawis from demonstrating, and we are not going to prevent that in the camps either, we are not going to prevent people from demonstrating against us, we are not going to prevent people from coming and seeing it. The people in the camps can testify to that. There is freedom of expression, there is freedom of assembly. They have said, “they are going to close that down because it is their land and they are not going to accept that Morocco will take them. So they closed it from October 21 to November 3, Morocco was mad to go out at a time when the Polisario Front had told the United Nations in writing, and not only once, but several times: “the moment Morocco comes out and tries to touch the Saharawis, and tries to go out where it should not go, we consider the ceasefire null and void”.

This is what has happened. Now they don’t sleep because every night they are attacked by the Polisario Front and also during the day. From the north, south and east, so far we have not reached the west, but the south of Western Sahara, the north of Western Sahara and the east of Western Sahara, we have been there for several days and we are at war. The war will stop when the Saharawi people achieve their independence. This is the end of it.

You can see, at least in the war reports and the information that comes from there, that the military potential of the Saharawis is significant. One always had the idea that in the face of a Morocco that has been spending on military structure for a long time, the potential of the Saharawis should be less, but evidently between the tactics of guerrilla warfare and the weaponry they handle, the Moroccans are struggling.

No doubt, they are not enjoying themselves. Look, the war was practically over in the 80s, Morocco could not win the war. Morocco was losing. There are reports from the CIA that appeared on Wikileaks and the Colleman, another hacker, and the Americans themselves, who are their friends, say that the Saharawis were not losing the war, we play with guerrilla warfare when it suits us and with classic warfare when it suits us. Our concept is to fight without being paid, as combatants. The only merit that the combatants have is to liberate their land. The Moroccan soldier is in a land he does not know, for them it is a desert, poorly paid, far from their family and defending a regime not knowing it is a regime. That is the difference. The Saharawis have something to defend themselves with and this war will be shorter than they think, but for the moment there have not been any major battles behind the wall, they are warming up, as they say in sporting terms, but soon there will be major battles. There have already been deaths, I know because my friends informed me. There have been deaths and losses, I don’t know how many.

How is the situation in the city of El Aaiún, which is occupied by Morocco?

In El Aaiún the situation is explosive, the Saharawis are demonstrating, the Moroccans are repressing and MINURSO is watching this and can do nothing.

There is also a popular uprising supporting the military force of the Saharawi Liberation Army.

Unanimous. I would also like to clarify that we have the widest range of solidarity in Spain, since for years many children have come on vacation and stayed with their Spanish families and now they are young people who have decided to go to war. Spanish mothers and fathers post photos of their children that are sent to them from the camps, telling them “well I have to go to the front”. Thousands and thousands of boys have gone voluntarily. No one is going to stay, people want to go to war and liberate their land again. Morocco knows that. It knows that if the Saharawis rise up, they will not be able to defeat them. Besides, MINURSO has created a road and the militia became the traffic police, instead of safeguarding peace and organizing a referendum, no, they became traffic wardens. While the Moroccan military chiefs do their drug business in Africa, I do not exaggerate or lie, other normal products, such as Moroccan fruits and vegetables are sent to Mauritania, to Senegal, but the drugs provide them with large profits. So if the gap is closed, the Guerguerat pass, the economy they were creating, will be destroyed. Thus, Morocco is the cause of the cessation of the peace plan, the ceasefire. We are not going to be silent, the only thing we are going to demand is the holding of a referendum or else we will take independence by force of arms. There is no third option.

Who supports them inside Morocco?

If there is only one party, the one that used to be called Adelante and that came from the Moroccan Communist Party, it is now Via Democratica. They support the Saharawi right to self-determination through a referendum and they support the Saharawi uprising, because the Saharawis are defending their land and their rights.

Have you received international solidarity?

First, the Secretary of the African Union has said that they are asking for a ceasefire in Western Sahara and that the United Nations, supported by the African Union, should begin to organize the referendum on self-determination, because the Sahara is a humanitarian issue. Clearly, that is what we are saying. This is the position of the continental organization that is the African Union. We have support from Algeria, this is evident. And from many countries. At the party level, all the Algerian parties support it, there have been demonstrations in the border city to the camps near Tindouf. We have support from the countries that recognize the Sahrawi Republic. And also from European countries. For example, in the European Parliament, the Socialist Front and the Green Left condemn Morocco for having provoked the return to war.

And for the Spanish state, how do they position themselves? -Are they waiting for a response from the new government?

From the government, no, when it comes to international relations, the government is between the Royal House and the line of Felipe González and Zapatero, and obviously they are pro-Moroccan. What they do from time to time is place a person in charge and dictate to him what he has to say. There is no foreign policy of the government of a united socialist coalition. There is not, so what we have heard in favor is a position of Pablo Iglesias as secretary of Podemos and nothing else. Obviously we will hear Alberto Garzón as coordinator of the United Left tomorrow or the day after. Enrique Santiago, the secretary of the Communist Party, who will speak in favor. The nationalist parties, the Galician Left, the Compromiso in Valencia, the Nueva Canarias Party are sure to support us. But the Socialist Party, the PSOE, has long since stopped supporting us. They give us crumbs and the political support is given to Morocco, unfortunately.

Translation by Internationalist 360°