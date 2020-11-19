Calmly, Bolivia is Returning to the Path of Democracy

Marco Teruggi

Gradually the daily conversations are no longer about the months of the coup and are opening up to what is to come. The country is calm, there are no soldiers left in the streets, peace is a daily reality in La Paz, with the presence of the snowy peaks of the Illimani – which means resplendent in Aymara -, the cable car that crosses the city, reaches El Alto, from where the paths to the altiplano are opened.

There is still news about those who were in charge of the de facto government. The flight from the country of Arturo Murillo and Fernando López, former Ministers of Government and Defense, was followed by that of Javier Issa, who was in charge of the Ministry of the Interior. Issa, according to the national director of Interpol, left on November 9 from Bolivia to Miami.

New information also appeared about one of the central actors of the coup: National Police. Carlos Romero, who was a government minister at the time of the overthrow and was later arrested and imprisoned, declared that he had a list of “police chiefs who organized and led the police mutiny,” particularly in the city of Cochabamba, one of the critical points during the days of the siege.

According to Romero, 92 weapons disappeared in the Cochabamba riot, which, according to “hypotheses from police circles,” ended up in the hands of snipers who opened fire in the Sacaba massacre on November 15. The ex-minister also emphasized that the police “were never close to the MAS,” for having taken away businesses worth millions, and “the police hierarchy” awaited “any political condition in which the MAS would cease to have this hegemony to conspire, and the situation arose on October 20 of last year”.

Romero also referred to three hundred people, among private businessmen, who contributed money to the coup, some up to two hundred thousand dollars, reaching a sum of “several million dollars”. This last statement was refuted by Luis Fernando Camacho, who claimed to have fully financed the actions, in a statement intended to try to remain the main head of the 2019 events while disputes from the right happen in Santa Cruz.

The divisions in Santa Cruz occur within the lodges, their political expressions, such as the Civic Committee and the Unión Juvenil Cruceña, as part of a process of reorganization, to determine which sector will take the lead and what strategy will be developed for this new stage.

This reorganization of the right wing indicates something clear: with the defeat of the coup d’état, one stage has ended. One of the questions is how to redirect the whole country to the terrain of dialogue, coexistence and democracy. This is a complex issue at each level, both in the Police and the Armed Forces, as well as in the political actors of the right, business, as well as in society, between regions, within the cities.

The escalation of the coup, as well as the months of de facto government, exposed the depths of the historical divisions in Bolivia. During that time, episodes of aggression against women in polleras – that is, for being Aymaras, Quechuas – against people of the MAS – for being or appearing to be so – expressions of colonial contempt, as well as the ghosts of the middle and upper classes of La Paz, armed inside barricades, appeared before the possibility of an uprising in El Alto and its descent into the center of the city.

The coup opened hatreds like a pandora’s box, and showed that something that seemed largely past was only contained. How can the abyss be reduced? Is there an irremediably irreconcilable dimension? The process of change, the proposal of a plurinational state, achieved advances that the coup called into question.

On the other hand, in El Alto, for example, a strong politicization grew among the youngest people who had not known coup or right-wing governments, a demand for justice for the massacres that had taken place, like that of Sacaba and Senkata, a massive uprising of the Whipala, a renewed political power, that, in part, explains the 55.1% that the MAS achieved in the October 18 elections.

The process of change is strengthened. The offense against the Whipala by the police and the de facto government, the persecutions, militarization of public space, televised threats, and humiliations, reaffirmed identities, political views, and protagonism. Now begins the stage of internal reorganization between the different parts that make up the process, the role of leadership, of the movements, organizations, the political instrument, the parliamentary representation, the executive, the correction of errors.

Time returns to its course after a year that has left a deep imprint on the lives of millions of people. What do most people, and in particular those who voted for MAS, expect? Economic and political stabilization, deepening of the transformations. For the first thing, one of the measures confirmed by the government of Luis Arce, will be the imposition of a tax on large fortunes.

The new stage in Bolivia represents an opportunity for the process of change that managed to return to political power in a scenario under fire. The country breathes again for the moment, La Paz is that city carved between mountains and summits, at the foot of El Alto with its markets, stores, networks of organizations, Aymara knowledge, the immensity of the Andes.

Translation by Internationalist 360°