Bolivia: The People of Senkata Demand Justice One Year After the Massacre

There are moments in history that can only be interpreted in one way. Senkata is one of them. On November 10, 2019, the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, was overthrown by a coup d’état. Nine days later the town of Senkata, in the department of La Paz, was the scene of the most explicit violence of the interim government of Jeanine Áñez. The result of the operation of the police and military, protected by a decree that exempted them from responsibility, was ten deaths, 65 wounded and more than a hundred arrested. In addition, there were complaints about the disappearance of bodies that the military dragged into the gas plant that the demonstrators had blocked as a form of protest against the regime.

Almost a year after the massacre, the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) returned to power, although Senkata’s wound continues to bleed. Neighbors of the city of El Alto and representatives of social organizations led a march this Wednesday in memory of those who died in last year’s protests. But the central activities will take place on Thursday with a mass that is expected to be attended by national, judicial and regional authorities.

“They are killing us like dogs”

Barely 24 hours after the overthrow of Evo Morales, a series of blockades were installed on the streets and avenues of El Alto, one of the strongest points being the siege of the Senkata gas plant. There the protesters dug trenches to prevent the exit of tanker trucks. For this reason, in the days that followed, a shortage of gasoline and diesel was noted in the cities of La Paz and El Alto. Those mobilized demanded the resignation of Áñez and rejected the overthrow of Morales.

Lourdes Chino Lima from El Alto participated in the protests. “The truth is that we lived very happily before the president resigned. We were without support, as if a father had left,” she said in a conversation with PáginaI12. Chino Lima maintains that it was very hard to watch the police dancing on the Wiphala or burning it in Murillo Square. Or seeing far-right groups like the Cochala Youth Resistance intimidating the women in polleras. “We thought: so little time in the government and they are already discriminating against us. We didn’t feel up to eating. We couldn’t believe what had happened,” she adds.

On November 19, a filmed military and police operation reached the entrance to the Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) plant. At least two helicopters and one plane were flying in the sky. When they arrived at the location, they began to throw tear gas and batons at the demonstrators, managing to unblock the entrance to the gas plant. They then withdrew, escorting a convoy of 49 tankers that supplied the pumps in the city of La Paz.

After these events, the demonstrators knocked down part of the perimeter walls of the Senkata plant and tried to block the entrance again. At that moment, the strongest repression of the day was unleashed, because in addition to the sticks and gases, guns were fired. A doctor who assisted the wounded in a makeshift room went viral during those days, saying through tears, “They are killing us like dogs”.

In order to access medical care, the wounded and their families had to go through a veritable odyssey of endless referrals between primary care posts, hospitals and private clinics. At the same time, in different health centers the wounded were denied care under the “accusation” of being masistas and, therefore, terrorists. But the barbarism did not end there.

On Thursday, November 21, a funeral procession left with the coffins of two of the fallen in Senkata and went down to the city of La Paz. The caravan was made up mainly of the relatives of the deceased. Upon approaching Plaza Murillo, the army advanced with their tanks and mercilessly repressed the march, gassing the families that protected themselves as much as possible between coffins.

Trial of responsibilities

On December 11, 2019, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) described the deaths of civilians in Senkata and Sacaba as massacres. Its president Joel Hernández and a delegation of five experts will arrive in Bolivia on November 23 to investigate what happened during those days.

David Inca Apaza is the representative of the Permanent Assembly of Human Rights (APDH) of El Alto. He is assisting the relatives of the ten victims and the dozens of wounded left by the repression. Consulted by this newspaper, he demanded a “coordinator of the trial of responsibilities” so that “the authors of the grave violations of human rights be identified, processed and sentenced in accordance with a fair trial”. This request was made a few days ago by the Legislative Assembly.

The Armed Forces refuse to share information with the Prosecutor’s Office on planned operations, mobilized units and the weapons they were carrying on the day of the operation. “To date, the Public Ministry has not identified any of the authors of these serious human rights violations, the transitional government benefits from impunity, the military cowardly claims military secrecy, and the police hide behind Operational Plan 030/2019 in order not to answer for the crimes committed,” warned Inca Apaza, who, like the families of the victims, demands justice.

Senkata, El Alto: An act is held in memory of those killed in the massacre one year ago by the coup regime. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/g1ACDK9Er1 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 19, 2020

Senkata families demand justice one year after the November 19, 2019 massacre in which the Añez regime executed anti-coup protesters. Human rights lawyer Thomas Becker is at the memorial act taking place in El Alto. @mrtommybecker pic.twitter.com/Vv5QgvucGB — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 19, 2020

Pagina 12

Translation by Internationalist 360°