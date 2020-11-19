Peru: Not Just Any Generation

Alonso Mesía Macher

From Lima, it didn’t seem like a special moment. It seemed like just a moment. A moment like any other in the history of this country. One more robbery of a coat and tie, another misdeed of political pickpocketing, the usual indignation that usually dies in a closed fist in front of the television. The impotence of all life that, as hours and days go by, becomes resignation to oblivion.

It seemed a moment like any other, but it was not.

Last November 9, with 105 votes against 19, the Peruvian Congress had dismissed President Martín Vizcarra a few months before the end of his term. The next day, the 10th, with an empty speech, but perfectly understandable as reactionary and indifferent to social demands, Manuel Merino, who until then had been the president of Congress, assumed the presidency.

It seemed like an ordinary moment, but it was not. Because suddenly the streets were filled with young people. Adults and old people too, but above all young people. By the afternoon, despite being one of the Latin American countries most shaken by the pandemic, the main streets of the Peruvian capital were crowded with people. In the provinces, the streets reflected the same repudiation of a political class naked in its most ignoble intentions.

By the time the day gave way, the orange sky, illuminated by the streetlights of downtown Lima, was stained with the smoke of tear gas and the voice of protest began to be overcome by buckshot. That night it closed with a considerable number of wounded, but still no one dead.

For the next few days, even more brutal repression was expected. The young Peruvians – today called the Bicentennial Generation – became better organized and even began to organize brigades to deactivate the tear gas bombs. With only information extracted from TikTok, Youtube and other digital platforms, they educated themselves to be the first line in the face of police repression.

Even then, despite the undeniable abuses of authority, the Minister of the Interior, Gastón Rodríguez, denied the facts, while the Peruvian Prime Minister, Ántero Flores-Aráoz, came to extend his support to the police. From the most conservative wing of politics, the press and society, there was still talk of terrorism infiltrating the marches, a method widely used in Peru to undermine social movements. This is a paradox for which no further explanation is needed: the generation of Peruvians who defuse bombs began to be called terrorists.

On Saturday, the 14th, the protest came to a head. It was the most savage day in terms of police repression, and it ended with two assassinations: that of Inti Sotelo Camargo, 24 years old, and that of Bryan Pintado Sánchez, 22 years old. The next day, after the resignation of almost all of his ministers, Manuel Merino, who had lost his office, presented his resignation.

It no longer seemed like an ordinary moment. The people celebrated the resignation in the streets and in their homes. But a generation of boys and girls, even in the midst of what seemed a great triumph, continued to feel the agony. Two young men killed by the police, only remembering how politics and the Peruvian system are complicit in the murders that this generation unfortunately suffers so often. Not exclusively in the midst of the protests, but in all aspects of society.

Young Peruvians are killed by the weakness of public health, the inequality gap, crime, poverty and cold. Hate crimes: women, homosexuals and transsexuals are killed with absolute impunity. And if young people are not killed, directly, they are ignored or exploited, as happens in education, the labor market and public policies. In 2017, everyone witnessed the deaths of Jovi Herrera Alania, 21, and Jorge Luis Huamán Villalobos, 19, two boys who were kept working in a container by their bosses and who died in a fire. And, less than a year ago, Alexandra Porras and Carlos Gabriel Campos, both 18, were electrocuted while working at a McDonalds store. The list could continue with an infinite number of names.

Yesterday afternoon, November 17, centrist Francisco Sagasti became the new president of Congress to take office shortly. In his speech, he recognized the protest work of the Bicentennial Generation and promised justice for the young people killed by the police. The street breathed a certain tranquility, but resolved to continue the mobilizations until that promise is fulfilled and until the number of young people reported missing return to their homes.

This is not an ordinary moment in Peru, because this does not seem to be an ordinary generation.