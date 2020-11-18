Bolivian Attorney General’s Office Issued an Arrest Warrant for Former De facto Minister, Arturo Murillo

Marco Teruggi

Arturo Murillo, the repressive arm of Jeanine Áñez, fled to Panama.Fernando Lopez, former head of Defense, escaped with Murillo and is now in Brazil. Both were at the forefront of public threats and political persecution.

Arturo Murillo, former de facto government minister of Bolivia, escaped to Panama. The information was given by the new police chief, Jhonny Aguilera, appointed on Monday by the government of Luis Arce. Along with Murillo, Fernando Lopez, who was in charge of the Ministry of Defense, also escaped and is now in Brazil.

Bolivia's courts have issued arrest warrants for the two most senior figures of the coup regime, Interior Minister Arturo Murillo and Defense Minister Fernando Lopez. These charges are for corruption in relation to the purchase of tear gas. pic.twitter.com/QU3eI4ss3I — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 17, 2020

With Aguilera’s announcement, the rumors of the two escaping days ago were confirmed. Murillo and López, who had a migration alert that was supposed to prevent them from leaving the country, left on an official Bolivian Air Force flight – FAB 046 – from Santa Cruz to the city of Puerto Suárez, on the border with Brazil, from where they crossed overland to the city of Corumbá, on the other side. From there Murillo departed on November 9 with a commercial flight to Panama.

The two men from the former de facto government were the ones who were at the forefront of public threats and political persecution. Murillo was the one who declared a “hunt” against political leaders of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), threatened the Argentine delegation that was in Bolivia last November, presented the handcuffs to stop Evo Morales, and affirmed, in the face of the August blockades of the social movements, that “shooting would be politically correct”.

López, for his part, in an act which paid homage to those who murdered Ernesto Che Guevara, had threatened those who came to “subvert” order in the country: “whatever their nationality, Cubans, Venezuelans, Argentines, or whatever they are, they will find death in our territory”.

Mission of the IACHR

The announcement of the escape came after the Attorney General’s Office issued arrest warrants against them for irregular purchase of tear gas at a premium. Both escaped from the country in order not to be held accountable for their actions, not only the gassing of the victims, but particularly Murillo’s actions in events such as the massacres that occurred in Sacaba and Senkata last November.

The need for trials is one of the central issues in the new phase in Bolivia. To advance the investigation of the massacres, Justice Minister Iván Lima said that a commission of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) will arrive on November 23, composed of five experts and its president, Joel Hernández García.

“The international investigation from this government is going to have the greatest amplitude and the greatest recognition, without losing our sovereignty. We open the doors for the international community to investigate, evaluate, and issue a report. The final word on the events of Sacaba and Senkata will be given by our Public Ministry and the judges of this country,” said Garcia.

The responsibilities for the events that took place concern members of the former de facto government, as well as members of the Armed Forces and the Police, whose high command was changed on Monday. “We have the great challenge that the Bolivian people will once again trust the Armed Forces, that they will once again respect democratic processes,” President Arce said in naming the new posts.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister of Government Coordination, Freddy Bobaryn, stressed that “the institutionality of both the Armed Forces and the Police will be respected, which does not mean that we will allow impunity to those who have committed crimes.

The issue of justice is one of the main themes of the political agenda, of the government, marked by the urgent needs and crises left by those who now flee the country or seek impunity. One of the urgent issues is the economy, and in particular the inherited debt, about which the Minister of Economy, Marcelo Montenegro, stated that he will make an effort “so that the debt service can be temporarily suspended until we can recover”.

Simultaneously with the changes of police and military commands, and the beginning of the government in each ministry, the process of organization of MAS is taking place in view of the next elections for governor, mayor, and councilman, which will take place in March 2021.

Evo Morales, president of MAS

Evo Morales gave a conference this Tuesday, together with the national leadership of MAS, where he announced his presidency of the political instrument, as well as the realization next Saturday of a national extension to choose the candidacies, with the accompaniment of the social movements, and the invitation to Luis Arce, the vice-president David Choquehuanca, the president of the Senate, Andrónico Rodríguez, and of Deputies, Freddy Mamani.

Just in: From a press conference in Cochabamba, it's announced that @evoespueblo will assume the national presidency of the MAS-IPSP. The party will now prepare for the coming subnational election campaign (governors, mayors, councillors, regional assembly members). pic.twitter.com/9zAAvi914W — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 17, 2020

More from the press conference with departmental and national leaders of the MAS. pic.twitter.com/iD7tFHHHra — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 18, 2020

Bolivia is in a moment of transition, leaving behind the many months of de facto government, opening investigations to achieve the necessary justice, and advancing the government’s agenda in each area, the preparation for regional and local elections, and the internal political restructuring in the new phase that begins the process of change.

Translation by Internationalist 360°