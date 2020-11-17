The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Meetings in Tunisia End Where They Began

Stephanie Williams, Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, was forced to quickly announce the conclusion of the Libyan Direct Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, which ended its work on Sunday evening from where it began without reaching any understanding except for setting a date for general elections on December 24. 2021.

Williams said during a press conference that the work of this forum will continue next week through video conference technology, in order to discuss a mechanism for choosing who will assume the positions in Executive authority.

She said that “solutions to the ten-year conflict in Libya cannot be found within one week”, but emphasized,“we have accomplished a lot..and I am very pleased with the results of the talks. We now have a clear map for holding the elections, but we still have a lot of work to do.”

She stated that the participants in this forum agreed on several important issues that include the terms of reference of the executive authority, criteria for candidacy and the road map, and it was also agreed to separate the Presidency Council and the Presidency of the Government.

She added that the last three days of the forum’s meetings witnessed in-depth discussions about who would assume the positions of the executive authority, and the participants decided that the decision to vote to exclude personalities who would assume the executive authority by consensus, should not be less than 75 percent.

However, she avoided addressing the real reasons that led her to suspend the activities of this forum. Libyan sources who spoke to Al Arab from inside the corridors of the forum attributed this to what she described as factors dictated by the personal interests of a number of participants, which were entangled with political maneuvers by forces with overlapping agendas influencing the Libyan file, especially Turkey and Qatar.

These sources told Al Arab that “a few hours before the suspension decision was announced, the sessions encountered sharp differences, interspersed with disputes that came close to exchanging accusations between two sides. The first called for imposing a decision that allows some political figures to run for higher positions in the executive authority, and the second rejected this and called for clearing the way for new political faces to lead the next transitional phase.

The first opinion was defended by a number of participants affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, who constitute more than half of the total number of participants in the forum (45 participants out of 75), while the group defending the second opinion, enjoy credibility with the Libyan people. The latter group categorically refusal to enable the Brotherhood to re-dominate the Libyan political scene. After the name of the current Minister of the Interior, Fathi Bashagha, was promoted to assume the post of head of the next Libyan government, and Al-Sallabi as a member of the Presidential Council, Stephanie Williams intervened to calm the situation. She sought to impose a vote to overcome this dilemma, which increased the anger of the second group, who saw this as a maneuver to impose the Brotherhood’s agenda, given that the majority of the participants are affiliated with them.

The deal, which Libyan media reported before the start of the Tunis Forum for Libyan Dialogue, stipulates that Fathi Bashagha take over the presidency of the government, and Aqila Saleh presides over the Presidency Council, thus paving the way to understandings that were also reported previously between the leadership of the Libyan army led by Khalifa Haftar and Vice President Presidential Council, Ahmed Maiteq to assume the post of prime minister of the next government.

It seems that Stephanie Williams sensed the danger of continuing to force cohesion of the participants, some of whom threatened to withdraw, so she decided to suspend the work of the conference and be satisfied with the half-achievement, which is setting the date for the elections.

Faced with these developments, Libyan sources that Al Arabs spoke to paint an uncomfortable picture of the situation, as the available data indicates that Libyan has returned to the square of differences that push towards another political battle. It is feared that the new equations will lead to the emptying of the Tunis Forum for Direct Political Dialogue of its main objectives, namely the creation of a consensual, unified and temporary executive authority to manage the country’s affairs during a limited transitional period in time, and the crystallization of understandings on a constitutional and legal basis to hold general elections in the shortest possible time.

Al Arab