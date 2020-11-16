Peru in its Darkest Night

Ollantay Itzamná

Lima’s Plaza de Armas in the shadow of social protest

As I write this report, nearly 32 million Peruvians are spending one of the darkest nights in their bicentennial history: without the President of the Republic, without the Board of Directors of the Legislative Congress.

Meanwhile, the families of the two young men murdered in the name of the democratic repressive state are going through their mourning in total uncertainty, as are hundreds of wounded and detained. Peru fell asleep with “Jesus in its mouth”. Not knowing if the government with which it will dawn tomorrow will be a worse or a more moderate thief!

The folkloric patriotism promoted and enforced in the schools, and the “viceroyalty pride” implanted from Republican Lima are at their lowest. Under the current political elite, Peru is unwanted news abroad!

All of its prominent citizens elected to the first magistracy since the 1990s are either in prison, on trial, or suicidal! And Merino, the cockerel that became the last President, barely lasted 5 days. He was forced to resign due to the social-youth convulsion, and was criminally denounced for the murder of two young men.

The most ridiculous and painful part of this overloaded situation that demonstrates the moral and intellectual failure of the Peruvian political, economic and cultural elite was and is the explanatory responses that the old rustic elite gave to the current social protests: “They are terrorist groups of the left that seek to destabilize Peruvian democracy”. They were unaware that in Peru, the guerrilla left disappeared three decades ago, and that the political left is incapable of filling squares and streets.

Moreover, the youth of the Peruvian neo-liberal era have no notion of left or right. They are sons and daughters of neoliberal Peru who never understood that morality and thought are as important as the free market! No way. That elite killed the project of Peru as a country, as a nation, and turned Peru into a mere brand name.

Peru reached this moral and intellectual self-defeat because it sacrificed education with a social sense in favor of training for the free market. Peru is one of those countries where the subject of philosophy was suppressed from the school curriculum in the last decades!

Private schools and universities (which abound like junk food stalls) do not form citizens, they forge aspiring “entrepreneurs”. Even public universities do not train professionals for the common good, with critical thinking skills. Perhaps that is why, in fact, Peruvianness is more a “trademark” than citizenship.

The free market not only weakened the Peruvian State, and further corrupted its already corrupt oligarchy, but it almost completely disorganized the Peruvian population. To the extent that, now, when the country needs channels and nodes for agreement, there is no political, social, or economic organization with the necessary moral and intellectual authority to mediate it.

The intellectual legacy of the pleiad of situated Peruvian thinkers who in their time gave birth to Peru and all of Latin America remains in nostalgic memory.

Social protest by the youth in the face of the re-accommodation of the Peruvian oligarchy in power.

The Peruvian political, economic and cultural elite, despite having hegemonic control of the public and private sectors, were unable to conceive of or build a nation state. From Lima, they attempted to mimic/think of “development” models for all of multi-national Peru, but it was a failure.

Peru, two centuries after the existence of the republican State, continues to be an archipelago of peoples in which diverse peoples live together without meeting or knowing each other, dominated by an intellectually aged oligarchy that is incapable of understanding plurinationality, incapable of operating in the era of sociodigital hyperconnectivity.

This shameful reality forces Peruvians to be suspicious of the neoliberal myths and promises radiating from the hegemonic centers of knowledge.

It is not true that the 32 million Peruvians will become businessmen and will become part of the Peruvian consortiums Romero, Breca, Graña, Gloria! Nor is it true that university degrees or bank cards are necessarily a guarantee of sustainable well-being.

It is urgent to recover and re-educate in decolonial thought and attitude. To build a pluralistic political culture. Suspect the fetishization of individual interest and focus on social interest. Leaving behind the myth of development and imagining horizons like Buen Vivir…

This requires a change of direction, not only in the running of the state, but also in personal and family life projects. Peru needs deep structural changes with the decisive participation of all peoples, sectors and generations. And this is called the process of the Constituent Assembly to agree on new foundations, new horizons and new rules for living together.

Translation by Internationalist 360°