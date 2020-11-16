Ethiopian Operations Against the Tigray Government

Alessandro Lattanzio

Members of Ethiopian National Defense Force prepare to deploy to Sanja, Amhara region, near the border with Tigray [File: Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

The old Ethiopian government coalition, the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), disintegrated at the end of 2019. The EPRDF was an alliance of four political parties: Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Amhara Democratic Party (ADP), Oromo Democratic Party (ODP) and Southern Ethiopian People’s Democratic Movement (SEPDM). Among these three are ethnic parties and the SEPDM a party representing several ethnic groups in Southern Ethiopia. TPLF and Ethiopian Peoples Democratic Movement (EPDM), now called ADP, formed the EPRDF in early 1989. Subsequently, the other parties joined the coalition. But the TPLF and the Oromo nationalists warned that this decision would lead to the “demolition not only of the EPRDF but also of the country” when the TPLF described the idea of merging the four parties as a “move to form a unitary system in the country”. In addition, the TPLF clashed several times with the ADP. Prime Minister Abiy said that “the TPLF was the main supporter of the idea of unification”, but now he is trying to make it appear as improvised by the Prime Minister’s government. Some nationalists opposed the idea that this would be implemented by their ethnic prime minister, Jawar Mohammed, director of Oromia Media Network, said that the Prime Minister’s plan was intended to “leave him in power”. But despite everything, the EPRDF member parties, except the TPLF, accepted the merger. The Amhara Democratic Party (ADP), one of the founders of the EPRDF, revealed, “The ADP has decided to merge into the multi-ethnic national party as a way to implement federalism in Ethiopia,” according to Melaku Alebel, Vice President of the Amhara Regional State.

On November 3, 2020, fighting broke out between the federal government of Ethiopia and the Tigray region after the regional government assaulted the military base of federal troops in the region, which was attacked by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), killing several soldiers. According to Premier Abiy, the TPLF had also launched attacks on Macallé and the Dalshah area on the border of the Amhara region. The Ethiopian Premier Abiy ordered the military response to the multiple attacks, “Our defense forces have been ordered to carry out the mission of saving the country. The end point of the red line has been crossed. The force is used as the last measure to save the people and the country”. The federal government deployed airborne forces with military flights from Bahirdar and Addis Ababa to Macallé. In the meantime, the internet was interrupted in Tigray at 1:00 a.m. on November 3. And the Oromia Police Commission stated that an attack against civilians near Wollega was committed by the rebel group OLF-Shene with the support of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), killing 34 people as well as burning a school and 60 homes.

On November 4, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces repelled the multiple sudden attacks by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) armed forces. According to Premier Abiy, the TPLF was trying to divide the National Defense Forces along ethnic lines, and the Premier also claimed that hundreds of TPLF special forces and militiamen fled to defect to neighboring regions. The Amhara Special Forces and the National Defense Force not only repelled the TPLF forces, but also took control of key areas.

On November 5, the Ethiopian Air Force bombed Macallé, capital of the regional state of Tigray. The forces of Tigray and the joint Amhara forces clashed on the border between the Amhara and Tigray States.

On November 6, the air forces bombed the Tigray region, wiping out air defense and artillery systems in the capital of the region. The national army then carried out massive offensive operations that had three objectives: to defend itself from the attacks of the TPLF; to rehabilitate the federal police, defense forces and federal institutions from attacks by the TPLF and to dissuade the latter from using the arsenal seized at the northern command of Macallé. The armed forces of the TPLF of Badme, Tsorena and Zalanbessa were paralyzed. The troops of the Ethiopian Defense Force advanced on Macallé, capital of Tigray, after taking control of several areas of western Tigray. The National Defence Forces and the forces of the Amhara region completely controlled Dansha, Baeker and the area between Shiraro and Shire in Tigray. Supported by the Amhara Special Forces and militia, the Federal Army took control of Maidali Dansha, Baeker, Lugid, Humera Airport and the Humera-Sudan highway, beyond the districts of Qeraqer and Tsegede, disputed areas between Tigray and Amhara. The special forces and militia of Amhara also took control of the districts of Welqait Tsegede and Telemet, and federal troops controlled the Humera airport, the military base of Dansha district and the Humera-Sudan highway. A no-fly zone was announced over Tigray, closing the airports of Macallé, Sciré, Axum and Humera.

On November 8th Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed fired General Adem Mohammed as Chief of Staff of the National Defense Force after the start of the military offensive against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Abiy also removed Gedu Andargachew, Minister of Foreign Affairs, to appoint him as advisor to the Prime Minister on national security. Demeke Mekonnen was appointed in his place. General Berhanu Jula, Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Operations was promoted to Chief of Defence Staff, and Lieutenant-General Abebaw Tadesse was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff. Abiy also removed Demelash Gebremichael, Chief of Information and Security Services, to appoint him as Commissioner of the Federal Police. In the meantime, the president of the regional state of Amhara Temesgen Tiruneh was replaced by Deputy Agegnehu Teshager, to become director of Ethiopian National Intelligence. Until Abiy Ahmed came to power in April 2018, the leadership of the army and the government were held by the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF), which had ruled the country for 27 years. Shortly before, 16 officers of the Ethiopian Federal Army, including a colonel, a captain and 12 lieutenants, fled to Djibouti to seek political asylum. The head of Djibouti’s secret service, Hasan Qayrah, said that the officers had to be returned to Ethiopia.

On November 10, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared that the operation in Tigray had caused the loss of more than 500 soldiers of the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF). Abiy stated that the operations were “proceeding as planned and approaching the target”. The Ethiopian Defense Force claimed to have eliminated 550 TPLF soldiers, and seized 115 Kalashnikovs, 11 machine guns, 8 RPGs, 152 bombs, two sniper rifles and heavy weapons, 21650 Kalashnikov bullets, 14730 machine gun bullets, and 5 tanks captured in Dansha, Western Tigray. 29 members of the Tigray Special Forces also surrendered to the National Defence Forces. Lieutenant-General Bacha Debele announced that the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) rebels were fighting together with the TPLF forces in Tigray. Lieutenant General Bacha stated that members of the Northern Command were brutally killed by Tigrinya members of the regiment and the TPLF government had thrown their bodies to wild animals, while the few survivors were taken to the Eritrean border.

On November 11, Ethiopian police arrested 17 senior officers, including generals, for disrupting communications between the National Defense Forces Central Command and Northern Command in the Tigray region. The federal police accused them of collaborating with the Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) in the assault on the Northern Command, sabotaging its communication system, the principal suspect of which was Major-General Gebremedhin Fikadu, who was the commander of the Special Forces. According to the police communiqué, Gebremedhin was caught trying to send weapons and armaments passing them off as communication equipment to the TPLF forces in Tigray. Another 14 members of the Oromo Liberation Front rebel group, also known as Shene, were eliminated in Guji, Oromia region, during an operation of the Oromo government. Another 17 members of the OLF were wounded and 13 were arrested by the security forces. The Ethiopian federal police issued arrest warrants against more than 96 government officials and officers of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for crimes of treason, corruption and human rights violations, attacking the command of the northern division of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, and for allying themselves with the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) to destabilize the country, providing funding and training to rebel troops of the OLF in Tigray.

On November 12, the Ethiopian Minister of Defense Kenea Yadeta declared that the OLF undertook a widespread campaign of disinformation while the Ethiopian Defense Forces advanced in Tigray. The TPLF was one of the four members of the coalition of the former Ethiopian ruling Democratic Revolutionary People’s Front (EPRDF). The other three components of the EPRDF in 2019 created the Party of Prosperity, which the TPLF had refused to join. The differences between the federal government and the FPTF were exacerbated in September 2019, when the Tigray regional government decided to call regional elections, while the Ethiopian parliament had postponed them due to COVID-19. The Ethiopian House of Representatives of the People removed 39 deputies from the TPLF, including the president of the Tigray region, Debretsion Gebremichael, from immunity. The House unanimously approved the resolution. The Attorney General declared that the Tigray MPs were accused of armed insurrection against the government, attacking the national defense forces. On the same day, the Council of Ministers approved a directive on interim administration for the new constitution of the regional state of Tigray. Meanwhile, the police commissioner of Addis Ababa Getu Argaw stated that he had arrested 242 terrorist suspects connected with the TPLF, seized bombs, explosives, a grenade launcher and bullets.

On November 13, the TPLF launched rockets in the neighboring regional state Amhara hitting the airports of Bahir Dar, Ginbot 20 airport, and Gondar, Atse Tewodros airport. At least 17,000 civilians had fled to Sudan after the outbreak of the conflict, according to the United Nations.

On November 15, the TPLF forces launched rockets on the Eritrean capital damaging ‘Asmara airport. The president of the TPLF, Debretsion Gebremichael, had accused Eritrea of invading the cities of Badme, Rama and Zalambessa with “16 regiments”. But the Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed denied these accusations: “We did not participate in the conflict”, as did the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. The Eritrean government declared that the attacks of the TPLF were deliberate efforts to drag Eritrea into the war and internationalize the conflict: “The strategy of the TPLF is obvious. Striking the residential areas of Asmara, the junta wants preventive retaliation from Eritrea and calls for the intervention of the international community. However, this is not a wise move. From now on, Eritrea has all the rights and justifications to enter the war against terrorists in self-defense”.

