Bolivia: One Year After the Massacre, Sacaba Remembers its Victims

Guido Miguel Vassallo

“Honor and glory to the fallen of Senkata and Sacaba! Those were the first words of the emotional inauguration speech of the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, last November 8th. Quite a declaration of principles. And a drop of water in the desert for the relatives of the victims of both massacres. Thousands of people marched on Sunday to the city of Sacaba, where a year ago a joint police and army operation claimed the lives of at least ten protesters. After a mass and reading the names of each victim, a detailed cause of death was given: in all cases it was bullet wounds in different parts of the body. “It has been a very difficult year for the relatives because in addition to the violation of the right to life of their loved ones they had to face stigmatization and discrimination because of their origin and culture,” assures Ruth Llanos, president of the Association of Relatives of the Detained-Disappeared (ASOFAMD), in dialogue with PáginaI12.

According to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), 36 people lost their lives in different regions of the country during the conflicts following the coup d’état against Evo Morales. To this day there is not a single accused person and justice is conspicuous by its absence. In an attempt to speed up the process, the Legislative Assembly approved at the end of October the beginning of a trial of responsibilities against the interim president Jeanine Áñez and several of her ex-ministers. In addition, the new Minister of Justice, Iván Lima, said that a mission of the IACHR will arrive in the country on October 23rd to investigate the facts.

Hunt in Sacaba

The Sacaba massacre occurred on November 15, 2019, although it began to take shape days earlier. On November 13, in a meeting at the Integral Police Station of Huayllani, Cochabamba, the Departmental Commander Jaime Zurita warned the leader of the peasant sector of that department, Jhonny Pardo: “If you enter the city, I will hunt you down. Supreme Decree 4078 authorized the armed forces to carry out operations to “reestablish order” and exempted the military from any criminal responsibility. It was the regime’s endorsement for its officers to act with total impunity.

During the day of November 14, a march led by militants of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and coca producers from the Tropics sought to reach the city of Sacaba. “We were many, so we left in a peaceful march with flags and nothing else, protesting and asking for peace and to stop the mistreatment of the women in polleras,” assured Juan Carlos Gutierrez, a young man of 23 years old, seriously injured during the demonstration, in an interview with this newspaper.

The testimonies of the hours prior to the horror are all in the same vein. “My brother left in a peaceful march from here in the Tropics accompanied by my mother and father. He came out in defense of democracy and the right of pollera women, because the bikers and pititas were humiliating the women. Unfortunately, the de facto government has fired bullets at its own people,” Angélica Calle, sister of Omar Calle, one of Sacaba’s victims, tells PáginaI12.

On November 15, protesters tried to enter the city of Cochabamba. However, at the height of Villazón Avenue, on the Huayllani bridge, a large number of police and armed forces personnel were waiting for them with barricades of tanks, two helicopters and a small plane flying over the area.

After midday, the leaders negotiated the passage of the march with the police and the armed forces. They had allowed them access on the condition that they would check their backpacks. Despite the negotiations, the march remained at a standstill, generating further impatience among the protesters. During this time, the first attempts at pushing and shoving took place. “They started to gas everyone, they were escaping from all sides. Others did not know what to do. The women were falling, so I helped a lady into a little shop in front of the gas station. Many of us went in there,” Gutierrez recalls.

Suddenly the sounds and atmosphere began to change. It wasn’t gas anymore, it was firearms. “I tried to defend myself so that the tank wouldn’t pass, we began to burn rubber, to place stones so that we wouldn’t let them pass. I continued to defend myself with what I could. I decided to get out and I was hit by a bullet. I felt as if a needle had struck me. I looked at myself and I was full of blood, the impact was on my testicles. I couldn’t walk anymore and I was helped by a group of four,” says Gutierrez. With the same anguish of a year ago, the young man says, “They shot us without any shame”.

But the disaster didn’t end there. The police barricade did not allow the passage of ambulances carrying seriously injured people. Several detainees were taken to the Special Force for the Fight against Crime (FELCC), where they were beaten up by the police who shouted: “Shitty masistas, we are going to kill you”. The balance of the police and military repression was at least ten dead and approximately 124 wounded, according to the Ombudsman’s Office.

“These soldiers shot my brother in the back with a bullet that went straight to his heart,” said Angélica Calle about Omar. The only thing that this woman, who spoke slowly but firmly, wanted now was that “these murderers who took his life should pay”.

“With justice we will win”

The end of the de facto government, but above all the triumph of Luis Arce in the October presidential elections, renewed the hopes of the families of Sacaba. The new Minister of Justice, Iván Lima, announced that on the 23rd of this month the head of the IACHR, Joel Hernández García, will arrive in the country along with five international experts to focus on an investigation that will seek to clarify the deaths that occurred in Sacaba and Senkata, four days later. There, demonstrators blocking a bottled gas plant were savagely repressed with the same dynamic used in Sacaba: gas and firearms.

“There is hope for both the victims and the organizations we wish to help, to move forward with the trials. However, we are aware that these are processes that will take place over several years,” warned Ruth Llanos from ASOFAMD. The young Gutierrez, who experienced the horror in first person, is much more expeditious: “I only ask for justice. With justice we will win”.