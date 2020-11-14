Peru: Between the “Coup d’Etat” and the Demand of its 13th Constituent Assembly

Ollantay Itzamná

Peru, processes of change. Workers demand constituent process.

Peru is one of the countries of Abya Yala where the neoliberal system, after the “defeat” of the guerrilla groups (Sendero Luminoso and Movimiento Revolucionario Túpac Amaru), at the beginning of the decade of the 90’s of the last century, was imposed without any resistance or social conflict.

In the last 30 years, the weakening of the Creole State occurred in diametrical proportion to the “annulment” of the processes of social articulation of the popular sectors of the country. Not only did the State lose strength, but the popular sectors (in spite of having an enviable historical accumulation of struggles since the epoch of the Spanish Colony) were unable to constitute themselves as socio-political actors with a national horizon.

What happened on November 9, when the Congress of the Republic, based on constitutional provisions, dismissed the then President of Peru, Martín Vizcarra (also denounced for acts of corruption), so that the “unknown” Manuel Merino (until then President of Congress) could be sworn in as the new President, and the simultaneous popular reaction of repudiation in the streets, express uncomfortable deep truths that go beyond the endemic evil of corruption that eats away at public institutions.

The congressmen who dismissed Vizcarra, applying the provisions of the Political Constitution, were recently elected, in good measure, by the citizens who now reject such action and repudiate Merino, the congressmen and political parties. This indicates that the system of “political representation” is exhausted in Peru. Consequently, “Peruvian democracy” needs to be democratized through new mechanisms of participation that would not necessarily privilege political parties.

The fact that all of Peru’s former rulers, since the beginning of the 1990s, have been imprisoned, criminally prosecuted, or have committed suicide to avoid prison (like Alan García), is an indication that what Peru is currently experiencing is not a political crisis, but a crisis of state. The weakened Creole State, apart from not safeguarding the interests of all Peruvians, functions as a patrimonial appendage of the Peruvian oligarchy. A new election of rulers is insufficient. A new constitutional order is urgently needed.

Citizenship demands a new Political Constitution

A state crisis is not solved by an electoral process. The peoples and sectors of Peru, in order to settle the historic unresolved problems, need to promote a new socio-political consensus, broad and plural, to create a new State that expresses the will and aspirations of all.

The current Creole nation-state, apart from being tremendously exclusive with the great social majorities, expresses, in good measure, the interests/caprices of the oligarchic elite, incapable of coordinating or implementing a national project in two centuries of the Republic.

Official Peru, in its two centuries of Republic, had 12 constituent assemblies, which in turn, drafted and approved 12 political constitutions. The first one, in 1823. The last one, in 1993. The most longstanding was in 1933. None of these political constitutions bore, nor do they bear, the marks of the majority sectors of the country. There were some constituents with indigenous surnames, but politically they obeyed the interests of their employers.

The new Political Constitution of Peru must be agreed upon and written by a Constituent Assembly that represents all the peoples and sectors of the country. In this process, the greatest possible percentage of the population should participate decisively, both in the debate on the contents of the new Political Constitution and in the approval of the constitutional text by popular vote.

The issue is not only to have a new Political Constitution, but to have all the peoples and sectors, all of them, participate in the constituent process. In such a way that this process becomes a significant space for the beginning of the construction of the political community or plurinational nation of the new Peru (or whatever name the country may be given).

What to modify or incorporate into the new Political Constitution?

Among the popular aspirations that are being heard or read across the lines regarding the contents of the new Political Constitution, especially from the peoples and sectors of “deep Peru”, are:

In the political arena. To establish a pluralistic democracy, including participatory, communitarian, and representative democracy, that promotes a citizenship beyond the ritual of obligatory voting to select “impunity” rulers.

The power to remove elected rulers should be the exclusive power of the citizenry. This means that the new Political Constitution should establish the revocation of the mandate of all elected authorities. The privilege of immunity for rulers and elected representatives should be abolished. Limits must be placed on the immoral voracity of transnational business.

In the economic sphere. Recovery of privatized goods and services, the inclusion of popular economic actors alongside private companies. The state must stop being a simple “policeman” who looks after the interests of the private sector, and become the central actor in the economy.

Related to rights. Many collective and individual rights are absent from the current Political Constitution. For example, the right to self-determination of indigenous peoples, the right to prior consent, and the right to land and territory must be part of the constitutional content. The right of access to land, access to water, and sanitation must be incorporated into the new Constitution.

The concepts of sovereignty, security, international relations in the current Political Constitution, are obsolete for this internet era.

It is clear that the solution to the systemic state crisis that Peru is experiencing will not be found in the upcoming elections in April. In those elections, it will be possible to choose a ruler who will legally make the process of a Plural Constituent Assembly possible, but the truly participatory realization of that constituent process depends on the responsible involvement of all Peruvians in the different phases of the constituent process.

Translation by Internationalist 360°