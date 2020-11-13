UNSMIL Seeks a Lame Agreement that Will Prolong the Libyan Crisis

Libyan political circles in the west and east of the country have expressed their fear of the repercussions of the method adopted by the Acting Head of the United Nations Mission in Libya, Stephanie Williams, in managing the work of the Tunis Forum for Direct Libyan Political Dialogue, which ended its fourth day on Thursday.

Williams’ statements – in which she sought to promote an atmosphere of “understanding” that would prevail in the work of the Tunis Forum for Political Dialogue, and to push for “achievements” in a new roadmap for the upcoming transitional phase – contributed to the fears of an intention to pass “lame” understandings to remedy the failures.

Williams said during a press conference she held late on Wednesday evening, that the participants in the Libyan Dialogue Forum “affirmed their commitment to the unity and sovereignty of Libya and the need to move towards transparent elections, as they agreed on many steps, including a constitutional basis.”

She added, “They also reached a preliminary agreement on the roadmap to end the transitional period, which clarifies the steps necessary to unify Libyan institutions, start a national reconciliation process, and include the organization of free and transparent parliamentary and presidential elections that will be held in a period not exceeding 18 months.”

Sheikh Ali Misbah Abu Sbeiha, head of the Supreme Council for Fezzan Tribes and Cities and a member of the Presidential Council of the Libyan Tribal Forum, warned that Stephanie Williams would turn into a new Paul Bremer in Libya, in reference to what the American did Iraq during its occupation in 2003, dividing the country along sectarian and nationalist lines.

“If the information circulating about the expected results of the Tunis dialogue is correct, the UN envoy, Stephanie Williams, will become Bremer Libya,” Abu Sbeiha wrote, warning in this context that “Williams could embroil the country into a new phase of conflict.”

He appealed to “all those patriots among the masses to reject this project or announce their withdrawal from it if they are unable to reject it.”

Libyan parliamentarian, Ali Al-Takbali, said that the United Nations mission is trying by all means to make the Libyan Dialogue Forum succeed in Tunisia, and to push it towards an agreement.He said in a phone call with Al Arab from the city of Benghazi in eastern Libya, that this mission “wants a lame agreement so that the crisis will continue for years, and it is an agreement that, if officially announced, will not lead Libya to stability, but it will open other doors to division and conflict.”

Libyan political analyst Kamal al-Marshah, in a telephone conversation with the Al Arab from the French capital, Paris, said that Williams’ statements are part of a strategy in which the goal is to give the impression that there is significant consensus on which to build an agreement to solve the Libyan crisis. This strategy “depends more on exaggeration than optimism, taking advantage of the state of anticipation of all Libyans who are tired of war and the deterioration of living conditions.” It is a strategy that “may succeed in the short term, but it will fail quickly when it begins to be implemented on the ground.”

This divergence in opinions did not obscure the disappointment of many Libyans who are increasingly suspicious of the erroneous distribution of positions, especially the presidency of the next government, despite the optimism of Stephanie Williams.

Leaks from inside the halls of the Libyan dialogue sessions in Tunisia revealed several names being promoted, including that the next transitional government leader will be from Misrata, the most prominent candidates for this role being Fathi Bashagha, Ahmed Maitiq, Muhammad Abdel Latif Al-Muntaser, Abu Al-Qasim Qzeit, Khaled Al-Ghuwail, and Abdel Hamid Dabaiba.

According to Al Arab’s sources from inside the corridors of the Libyan dialogue sessions in Tunisia, some of these proposed names have begun buying votes, employing various pressure tactics, while others look to other options to balance political power.

The sources did not rule out that the leaking of information that Libyan businessman Ali Al-Triki arrived in Tunisia as a special envoy of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to support the nomination of Ahmed Maitiq to head the new transitional government, was part of these pressure tactics.

Nevertheless, those leaks – which link candidates for this position to Misrata, excluding other Libyan cities – prompted MP Ali al-Takbali to warn of its repercussions, especially since the United Nations mission might be behind this, pointing out that “the Libyan west cannot be reduced to the city of Misrata.“

Political analyst Kamal al-Marshah believes that the leak of names is a “test balloon” related to Stephanie Williams’ strategy, saying, “I think that Williams deliberately exaggerates optimism as a weapon to pressure all parties, and to leak names for important positions is one of her tools. The exclusion of other names is another ‘test balloon’ to monitor reactions.”

He added that the list of names nominated for these positions “was prepared in advance in the embassies of countries that are blasphemously interfering in the Libyan crisis, and Williams will present it in the last hours of the meetings, after participants are exhausted by empty discussions about consensus over names.”

Al Arab

Translation by Internationalist 360°