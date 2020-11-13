Bolivia: Between the Elixir of a Fulminating Return to Power and the Challenges of an Adverse Situation

Marco Teruggi

The reception of Evo Morales in Chimoré, heart of the Chapare, will remain on the same page of Bolivia’s history as the ceremony of the inauguration of the new MAS government in La Paz, the nerve center of the altiplano. Between the elixir of a fulminating return to power and the challenges of an adverse juncture, the main leaders of the movement recreate the narrative of the process of change in intense dialogue with the masses. From the Bolivian highways, a chronicle of the emotional return one year later.

Evo Morales and Alvaro Garcia Linera stand before a crowd at the Chimore airport in the heart of the Chapare. An image that seemed impossible when from that same place, exactly one year ago, on November 11, 2019, they left for exile in Mexico and then to Buenos Aires. On that day, Linera took “a handful of land from my homeland”. Now he gives it to Evo, who opens his hand and returns it to its place of origin.

Taking off from that runway had been a triangulated operation between several governments that, the former president reiterated, saved his life. They were searching for him to capture him: there was an offer made to the eight military personnel in charge of his security of fifty thousand dollars to carry out the action. None of them accepted.

One of the factors that allowed them to fly with the Mexican government’s plane was the presence of ten thousand people willing to enter the airport to rescue them, when the coup d’état had been imposed. There was Evo’s bastion, the place where he was trained as a coca growers’ leader.

¡Volvimos millones! Desde los cuatro puntos cardinales de #Bolivia llegaron hasta Chimoré para formar un solo pueblo de más de un millón de corazones, en uno de los encuentros más impresionantes de los últimos años. Gracias, hermanas y hermanos. pic.twitter.com/PlwkCh0Ul1 — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 11, 2020

The town is now the scene of a massive event. There is no end in sight for the rally. The people arrived early with blue and white flags of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), whipalas, hats, umbrellas for the sun and rain that alternated at the entrance to the tropical plain. There are kilometers of avenues closed to traffic, with food stands, expectations, joy, and the need for Evo and his welcome.

El recibimiento a Evo en Chimoré fue multitudinario. No alcanzó la vista para ver hasta el final. Tenía razón: volvió y fueron millones. pic.twitter.com/kcdjD9wm52 — Marco Teruggi (@Marco_Teruggi) November 11, 2020

It is the closing of the three days of caravan that Morales, accompanied by Linera, undertook on his return from Argentina. He entered through Villazón, after the speech with Alberto Fernández in the Quiaca, and they walked together until the border crossing. Evo’s arrival to Bolivian territory made evident what was to come: thousands were waiting for him, with gifts, music, ceremonies, hugs, euphoria, tears.

The reception was repeated in every place, like in Atocha, where he arrived at ten o’clock on Monday night, and thousands of miners were waiting for him with their lights shining in the mountains. Or in the twenty or so villages, sometimes clusters of adobe houses, where he stopped on the way from Uyuni to Oruro. In each one they waited for him at the edge of the road, with equal celebration and love, in particular in Orinoca, his place of birth, on the dry Andean immensity of ocher colors, both beautiful and difficult.

Each stop of the caravan evidenced the dimension of the leadership of the one who led the process of change during the past fifteen years. His forced departure from the country and exile reinforced its magnitude. Now, from the stage on the runway of the Chimoré airport, wearing a hat and flower garlands, he speaks to a crowd welcoming him back to his political home.

The fragmentation of reaction

Evo returned the day after Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca took office in La Paz. The inauguration was marked by uncertainty until the last hour: a sector of the right wing led from the city of Santa Cruz, and to a lesser extent from Cochabamba, refused to recognize the victory of the MAS, asked for an audit and the suspension of the transfer of command.

The destabilization plan included the deployment of already known methods: denunciations of fraud, requests to the police and the army to join the actions -including the demand for a “military junta”-, the beginning of blockades with the deployment of armed groups, “civic strikes”, attempts to advance from the east to the center of the country to reach where political power resides, La Paz. A similar scheme to that of last year.

Their failure was due, in the first place, to the late activation of the plan: the victory of the MAS, with 55.1% of the votes on Sunday, October 18, was of such magnitude that it nullified possible reactions expected on the same night. The beginning of the escalation by a sector of the right began when the recognition of the victory of Arce and Choquehuanca was indisputable.

Secondly, unlike 2019, there was no national or international bloc behind the last-minute attempt. In national terms, the right wing split into three: those who set out to withdraw so as not to be accountable to justice, like Arturo Murillo; those who accepted defeat and began to organize as the opposition, primarily Carlos Mesa; and the coup sectors led by Camacho. Each side plunged into political irrelevance, opposition and destabilization without force.

That fragmentation of the reaction prevented the escalation of the chain of events. The requests to suspend the inauguration were ignored by Jeanine Añez, the demand for an audit was not accepted by the Supreme Court of Justice, the call to the barracks was not answered. A different reaction from any of these three parties would have changed the situation, particularly on the part of the Armed Forces. Something that, as publicly denounced by Evo, could have happened a few days before Arce’s assumption of office.

The international recognition of the outcome of the election was, for its part, complete. Each observation mission validated the transparency of the day and the count, including the Organization of American States, central to the 2019 coup plot, and the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, publicly recognized Arce’s victory on two occasions. The marches of the last coup attempt in La Paz were medium-sized, small, even abandoned.

The takeover of Arce and Choquehuanca, followed by Evo’s return through the gates, sealed the possibility of the sectors that were counting on a desperate turn of events. The original plan, which was – explained Evo at each stop of the caravan – to outlaw MAS and prevent the return of its leaders, failed. So did their final blows.

The complex architecture of change

“There is a lot of hope among the people,” Rudy Luis Alberto Yampa tells me. He is in Chimoré with his organization, the Regional Coordinator of Parents of El Alto. A few days before I was with him in his neighborhood, to learn about the experience of one of the movements that was part of the four stages of resistance to the coup: before the dismissal, the first week of the de facto government until the massacre of Senkata – preceded by that of Sacaba-, the reorganization of forces, and the protests in August that achieved the final date for the October 18 elections.

Rudy was shot in the face when, after the Senkata massacre, they mobilized from El Alto to La Paz with the coffins to hold a mass with the people present, and were repressed. Now, in Chimoré, he tells of the importance of the event, of so many people mobilized to receive Evo, even with the economic difficulties, the expectations with the new government, the stage that is opening in the process of change.

One of the central demands of the Coordinating Committee and various organizations is that there be a renewal in the government, something that happened with the new ministers. The change is not only in government terms, but also in the movements. In El Alto, some organizations, like the Unique Federation of Meat Workers, joined the offensive against Evo. During this year, Rudy says, there was a change of leadership that is still in process. “Some of our fellow leaders no longer speak out, when we went through difficult times there we knew who we were, whether we were there out of conviction or out of ambition, convenience,” he said from Chimoré, referring to the critical hours of the coup.

This is one of the debates of this new stage. The process of change is a complex architecture between campesino, territorial, and indigenous movements – with their regional particularities – the Unity Pact that brings together the five main social organizations, the Central Obrera Bolivia, the political instrument of the MAS, the governmental and parliamentary expression of the process, now the new place of Evo, García Linera, and the relationship between all parties.

“Power, as well as the economy, has to be redistributed, it has to circulate,” said David Choquehuanca in his inauguration. The strategic objective is, he said, “to achieve buen vivir (good living) and to govern ourselves”.

The process has before it the opportunity to correct its own shortcomings offered by the legitimacy achieved at the polls and the social strength expressed in the return of Evo. “We are committed to rectifying what was wrong and deepening what was right,” said Arce in the transfer of command. What was good could be seen in the towns the caravan passed through: schools, roads, quinoa processing plants, political protagonism of the previously excluded nations.

The analysis of what went wrong can be divided into two parts: internal errors in the process of change after 15 years at the head of the government, and errors in the face of a coup d’état. The latter is not a matter of the past; a sector of the right wing have made it clear that they will seek to advance outside the democratic-electoral framework. They have a social base, deep and current historical cleavages, regional leadership, armed groups, financing and international support.

The process of change is a complex architecture between campesino, territorial, and indigenous movements, the Unity Pact that brings together the five main social organizations, the Central Obrera Bolivia, the political instrument of the MAS, the governmental and parliamentary expression of the process, now the new place of Evo, García Linera, and the relationship between all parties.

Where there was fire, ashes remain

The sky cleared over Chimoré after the massive event. While some delegations are returning to their payments, Evo is meeting with indigenous organizations from various countries of the continent. Its Latin American dimension has grown in recent months and Bolivia emerges as a point around which a heterogeneous range of progressive forces are gathering.

The narrative of the process of change combines anti-imperialism, popular protagonism, community organization, indigenous recovery, plurinationality, anti-capitalism, economic growth, nationalization, industrialization, and Latin American integration. In Bolivia, a counter-coup was achieved in less than a year in a context of right-wing offensives on the continent. If what happened last year was a great mirror in which to observe the combination of elements of the coup and its triumph – from the use of social networks to the police/military factor – recent events placed the strategic successes of the process of transformation on the table.

One is the indispensable factor of popular organization, accumulation from the outside and from the State. The expulsion by force of the government found in the social organizations a central space of resistance, retreat, and initiative in a decisive moment. As for the presidential renewal, it took place under fire and this is another of the lessons learned from a topic without a single response.

Bolivia offers its answers in a Latin American context marked by the difficulty of building alternatives to the current order of things – which is increasingly unequal. Now begins another complex stage, marked by urgent questions: to achieve the necessary balance between justice and political stability, how to deactivate the subjects of the coup, both civilian and within the armed forces and police – the question is how to transform these institutions -, to reactivate the economy now in the red, how to recompose social coexistence after the return of classist and racist persecutions and the barbed wire barricades in residential areas.

Bolivia has just closed a dark page. I look out the windows of my hotel room, on one side is the Pan-American Highway with whipalas on the buildings, on the other a jungle hill. The rain gives way to heat. We are experiencing a historic victory.

Translation by Internationalist 360°