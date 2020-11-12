A Counter-History of Fascism and Liberalism

Fascism seems to have risen up zombie-like from the past, but philosopher and political theorist Gabriel Rockhill argues that it’s been with us all along.

Today on the show, Allen traces a counter-history of fascism—including its relationships to liberalism, capitalism, and colonialism and how we understand/misunderstand its role in the U.S.—with Gabriel Rockhill.

Gabriel Rockhill is a professor of philosophy at Villanova University and the founding director of the Critical Theory Workshop (Atelier de Théorie Critique). He is the author or editor of nine books, including Radical History and the Politics of Art (Columbia University Press, 2014), Interventions in Contemporary Thought: History, Politics, Aesthetics (Edinburgh University Press, 2016), Counter-History of the Present: Untimely Interrogations into Globalization, Technology, Democracy (Duke University Press, 2017). He recently published a series of articles about fascism in Counterpunch and Black Agenda Report.