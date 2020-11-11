Venezuela: What is the PDVSA Doing to Recover its Refinery Circuit?

Misión Verdad

Venezuela and Iran proved their ability to resist the US blockade (Photo: Reuters)

If there is a historical factor that determines the long cycle of continued coup against Venezuela, from 2002 to the present, it is undoubtedly the oil factor. And, more specifically, the broad refining circuit of the state-owned oil company PDVSA, the center of the most important political and ideological battles in the contemporary history of our country, has been decisive.

We could say that the oil sabotage of the years 2002-2003, which forced the paralysis of the entire industry in those years with a very high social and economic cost for the country, has been reactualized with the unilateral coercive measures of the government of the United States against Venezuela, applied since 2014.

In the end it is the same principle, cut by almost the same motivations, only under the application of much more direct and aggressive mechanisms: “sanctions” have replaced the “Gente del Petróleo”(Oil Workers/Personnel).

As during the sabotage, the main line of the “regime change” operation runs through the refinery circuit, and for a simple reason: the induced shortage of gasoline through sabotage tactics and economic warfare, is an inexhaustible source of uncertainty and social unrest that feeds the forces and actors of the coup and foreign intervention against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Another common attribute that marks a line of continuity between the operational sabotage of 2002-2003 and the forced paralysis of the refinery circuit due to the use of US economic weapons, is the commitment of the oil working class to maintain the functioning of this infrastructure in the midst of a framework of disadvantages marked by technological dependence, the migration of specialized labor and the impossibility of acquiring the necessary spare parts to revive the national refining operations.

A little known epic

The effort of PDVSA’s working class to recover the Venezuelan refineries has been one of the great political achievements of the year 2020. It is a strategic and integral battle, with ups and downs, advances and setbacks, which even today continues to be defined.

PDVSA’s workers have been forced to double their roles and hours of work, cover strategic positions due to the migration of personnel, gather accurate information on critical areas of the refineries and readjust operational processes to achieve immediate solutions to an infrastructure deteriorated by the obstacles resulting from the blockade.

This was revealed by the testimony of Juan Cahuao, an oil industry worker at PDVSA Occidente and member of the Commission of Workers’ Productive Councils, when referring to the recovery work at the Cardón and Amuay refineries:

“In the refinery we are doing a survey of all the areas that are a priority to produce fuel and lubricants. (…) In the case of the CRP, we have already started up the two refineries and we are sending crude oil through the pipeline (…) This is the result of the sanctions and the blockade, in addition to the internal situation and the mishandling of some things”.

In a report by Sputnik Mundo, a PDVSA worker also commented on the difficulty, but in addition to this, on the achievements made in the recovery of the Paraguaná refineries:

“I can tell you about a specific achievement and victory of the working class that, although it does not contribute to the start up of catalyst, it does favor its stabilization, and that is the start up of the k1001 compressor. In fact, this compressor is the heart of the Cardón refinery, and not only the catalyst, but other plants producing gasoline and diesel depend on it”.

The El Palito refinery has been another important scenario in the battle of the oil working class to recover the national refining capacity. At the beginning of September, the workers of the refinery managed to reactivate the catalytic cracking fractionation plant (FCC), key to the production of gasoline and gas, after several weeks of shutdown.

This effort has had ups and downs due to the lack of spare parts, but it has tested the workers’ ability to restart refining operations by drawing on their own experience and knowledge of the infrastructure.

The working-class effort has had positive balances. Currently, the El Palito refinery is producing 35 thousand barrels of gasoline per day, while Cardón is producing between 25 thousand and 35 thousand barrels of fuel per day, which has allowed the reversal of the acute shortage scenario of the last weeks and months.

This was made possible by a combined strategy of reconversion of some operational processes, efficient and calculated management of the various plants, and their partial and controlled start-up, under an integral vision, so as not to strain the infrastructure and achieve a progressive increase in production in the medium and long term.

The efforts and the emulation of the oil proletarians have been as important as the alliances that have allowed them to circumvent certain obstacles of the US blockade against Venezuela, translating into the re-impulse of Venezuelan industry. In this path, Iran shines as an essential ally for the Bolivarian Republic.

A foreign factor

In the year 2020, the strategic partnership between Venezuela and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been expanded and strengthened as part of the new multi-polar geopolitical equation that opens up a space of its own in the midst of a major transformation of the international system, deepened by the crisis of US hegemony.

An essential area of this comprehensive high-level partnership has been energy. Iran and Venezuela share a common nature as oil countries: they depend extensively on this export item and on the income it generates to cover their basic needs. Moreover, both states are victims of a “maximum pressure” campaign led by Washington, where the oil sector has become a strategic target of attack, embargoes, “sanctions” and counter-attacks.

The Trump Administration has tried to bring down oil production and refining capacity of derivatives in the two key OPEC countries, with the express intention of gaining new market shares and benefiting other large traditional producers linked to the petrodollar system.

This axis configures the general implementation of unilateral coercive measures, mainly oriented to generate a break of the strategic association between the oil producing countries involved in the multipolar reorganization of the international system.

Within this framework, Iran and Venezuela have tested their high level cooperation, promoting a set of agreements for the sale of fuel (mainly gasoline) and the transfer of technology to recompose the Venezuelan refinery circuit and palliate the shortage of gasoline in the internal market precipitated by US “sanctions”.

The energy trade between the two countries also encapsulates the current geopolitical war, and since it involves a tangible breach of the U.S. embargo applied against both countries, the sending of Iranian ships loaded with gasoline in the middle of this year was at the center of a global power struggle. Let us briefly review how Venezuela has benefited from the alliance with Iran.

Between late May and early June, five Iranian ships loaded with 1.5 million barrels of gasoline, additives for fuel production in Venezuelan refineries and technical personnel to collaborate with the revitalization of said infrastructure arrived at Venezuelan coasts, in spite of US threats to torpedo this commercial partnership.

In a publication at the end of May, Reuters agency commented that a group of Iranian technicians were working on the repair of the Venezuelan refineries. This is within the framework of the technological transference that the Islamic Republic has been undertaking in favor of Venezuela.

For example, the Iranian technicians have actively participated in the reactivation of the catalytic cracking unit of the Cardón refinery, a key step to revive the production of gasoline in the national market.

Although for security reasons the work of these technicians has not been accurately reported, some agencies dedicated to monitoring the energy market intuit that Iranian specialists would be working to recover other refineries deteriorated by the blockade.

At the end of September, three Iranian tankers loaded with more than 800,000 barrels of gasoline docked at the Venezuelan coasts with destination to the Paraguaná refinery circuit.

In October, an Iranian plane (Mahan Air line, on the US “black list”) landed in Venezuela with materials and spare parts for the Venezuelan refineries, as reported by Reuters.

The overwhelming supply of gasoline and the acquisition of spare parts for the refineries, plus the accompaniment of the technical personnel of the Persian country, have made viable the partial recovery of the country’s refining capacity and has also favored the supply of the internal market of fuels.

The gradual recovery of the Venezuelan oil industry, specifically that which includes the refining of fuels for internal consumption, is moving through these two processes: the emulation of the native working class and the high-level energy alliance with foreign actors. These two factors are developing all their capacities so that Venezuela’s energy infrastructure returns to a regularized cycle of production and refining.

We have the power in our hands, even with the multiform war (foreign and local) weighing on the shoulders of the country.

Translation by Internationalist 360°